RIYADH — High ranking Saudi, Chinese officials will hold a series of meetings that will focus on further strengthening bilateral industrial and mining cooperation during the five-day official visit of Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef to China that kicked off on Monday.



He is leading a high-level delegation from the industry and mineral resources sector with the aim of strengthening bilateral economic ties, exploring ways to enhance cooperation in the industrial and mining sectors, and fostering joint investments in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.



The Beijing segment of the visit will feature high-level government meetings and industry engagements, including discussions with Minister of Natural Resources Guan Zhi'ou, Vice Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission Zhou Haibing, and Minister of Industry and Information Technology Li Lecheng.



The delegation will also engage with leading Chinese companies during the Beijing phase of the visit, including ZGC Group, BOE Technology Group, TBEA, and Kyland Technology.



The visit will then proceed to Shanghai, where the delegation will participate in the Industrial Automation Show (Hannover Messe), as part of Saudi Arabia’s participation in this global industrial event, while preparing to host the Industrial Transformation Saudi Arabia (Hannover Messe 2025) in Riyadh this December.



The delegation will engage with industrial leaders from Chinese major companies in Shanghai, including Gotion Hi-tech, China Minmetals Corporation, and Ganfeng Lithium. These discussions aim to facilitate knowledge transfer, joint ventures, and investments in Saudi Arabia's growing industrial and mining sectors.



The minister will participate in a mining sector workshop coordinated with the China Mining Association to highlight opportunities in critical minerals. Chinese companies are making substantial investments across Saudi Arabia's industrial ecosystem, establishing major manufacturing operations within the Kingdom's strategic industrial cities. Key projects include Wangkang Group's building materials facility in Yanbu Industrial City and Xinguang's LED lighting factory in Jubail Industrial City.



With its strategic location connecting three continents, a young and dynamic workforce, and a supportive regulatory environment, Saudi Arabia’s positioning aligns with China's growing economic engagement throughout the Middle East, offering an ideal platform for Chinese companies seeking global expansion.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).