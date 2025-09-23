RIYADH — Saudi construction cost index recorded a 0.7 percent year-on-year increase during the last month of August.

This rise was primarily driven by a 0.8 percent increase in the residential sector and a 0.6 percent increase in the non-residential sector, according to the Construction Cost Index (CCI) bulletin for August 2025, released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).



On a monthly basis, construction costs in the residential sector recorded a slight increase of 0.1 percent in August 2025 compared to July, while costs in the non-residential sector remained stable with no change over the same period.



The CCI tracks price movements of construction inputs across 51 goods and services, with data collected monthly from various regions of the Kingdom.

The year 2023 has been adopted as the base year for calculating the index.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).