DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Cvent, a global industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, successfully hosted the third edition of Cvent Accelerate Dubai at Atlantis - The Palm on Wednesday, 17 September 2025. The event attracted around 500 event planners, marketers, and hospitality professionals, setting a new attendance record and highlighting the growing momentum in the MICE industry.

Cvent Accelerate Dubai delivered invaluable insights and tools that enabled attendees to adapt effectively to the rapidly changing events and hospitality industry. The event underscored the critical role of technology and strategic alignment in shaping the future of events, preparing attendees to lead their organisations into the future with confidence and innovation.

Industry-experts' led sessions showcased how cutting-edge technologies like AI can transform event planning, marketing and execution, offering practical guidance on integrating these tools to automate tasks, personalise experiences, and make data-driven decisions.

Gokul Bajaj, Country Head, UAE, Cvent, said, “The events industry is evolving rapidly, with a focus on creating unforgettable, immersive experiences rather than just managing logistics. Event technology, especially AI, is the driving force behind this shift, pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation. We’ve seen that regions open to embracing new technology, like the UAE, are already setting new standards for what’s possible.

Cvent Accelerate Dubai serves as a crucial platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas, tackle challenges, and discover new technology solutions that will shape the future. The growing attendance each year highlights the trust professionals have in this community and the power of innovation. We are proud to be part of this journey, helping our partners unlock new opportunities and redefine what great events can be."

The focus on innovative design approaches equipped participants with strategies to create immersive, multi-sensory experiences that deeply engage audiences and leave lasting impressions.

By exploring Event-Led Growth (ELG) strategies, attendees learned to align events with broader business goals, showcasing tangible impacts on revenue, pipeline, and brand loyalty. Insights around event retention, planning, management, and technology's role in advancing sustainability goals fostered greater collaboration among venues, organisers, and suppliers.

Additionally, Cvent, in partnership with ZEERO Events, continued its commitment to sustainability at Cvent Accelerate with an initiative to plant 287 trees in Mozambique's mangrove reforestation project. This effort, along with investments in UN Renewable Energy Projects, will reduce 47 tons of CO2e. In addition to this, 104trees were gifted, achieving further reduction of 17066 kg of CO2e by replacing traditional promotional items with ZEERO Events tree swag for attendees.

