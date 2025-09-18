The Dubai-listed Emaar Properties has confirmed it is no longer considering a stake sale Emaar India but is exploring a joint venture with several “large real companies”, including the Adani Group.

In January, Emaar confirmed it was in talks with several companies in India, including the Adani Group for a potential stake sale in Emaar India.

The statement came after Indian media reported that Adani Realty, owned by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, was in talks to buy a stake in Emaar’s Indian subsidiary.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com