Osaka, Japan – As part of the extended Expo 2025 Osaka celebrations for the 95th Saudi National Day, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion hosted the Saudi Vision 2030 Forum. The Forum brought together thought leaders, innovators, and Saudi visionaries to share the Kingdom’s ambitious roadmap for the future.

Focused on the three foundational pillars of Vision 2030 - A Vibrant Society, A Thriving Economy, and an Ambitious Nation, the Forum opened with a keynote speech from His Highness Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Mayor of Riyadh Region.

Visitors participated in an engaging program featuring panel discussions, short films, and presentations. These sessions highlighted Saudi Arabia’s progress towards sustainable development, economic diversification and social transformation. and featured high-level Saudi government officials and C-Suite level speakers, including:

Mr. Michael Dyke, CEO of New Murabba,

Eng. Fawaz Alrabeh, CEO of the National Transformation Program,

Mr. Thamir Alsadoun, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Expo 2030 Riyadh Company,

Mr. Maan Nagadi, General Manager of Vision Realization Office and

Mr. Anas Almudaifer, CEO of the Human Capability Development Program.

Key highlights included:

Unlocking Saudi Arabia’s Human Potential and Shared Prosperity, a panel with the Human Capability Development Program (HDCP)

A conversation with the Ministry of Sport

A presentation from King Salman International Airport

Insights from the Cultural Development Fund explored how culture can be an economic powerhouse

A Saudi Green Initiative panel redefining global sustainability under Vision 2030.

Dr. Ghazi bin Faisal Binzagr, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Japan and the Commissioner General of the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, said, “The Saudi Vision 2030 Forum stood as a platform for dialogue, innovation, and global cooperation. It brought together leaders and partners from diverse fields to exchange perspectives on Saudi Arabia’s continuing transformation and the opportunities it creates. As we commemorated our National Day, we drew strength from our heritage while looking to the future with a shared commitment to sustainable growth and enduring international partnerships.”

The Saudi Vision 2030 Forum is part of over 700 events hosted by the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka. Until October 13, visitors to the Saudi Arabia Pavilion can experience a wide range of Saudi culture, heritage, and art through various programs. These include Ahlan Wa Sahlan, We Are Saudi Arabia, The Botanist Augmented Reality experience, and musical and artistic performances at the Cultural Studios. In addition, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion offers an exciting visitor journey across immersive rooms and galleries, from The Evolving Cities, Sustainable Seas, Unlimited Human Potential, and The Pinnacle of Innovation, where every visitor can see up close the Kingdom’s global impact.

Media Contact:

Email: Media@KSAExpo2025.Sa

