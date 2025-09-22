Forum organised in partnership with several government and international entities

Focus on digital participation as a strategic tool for policymaking and improving government services

Three panel sessions explored global trends in digital participation and mechanisms for translating community input into effective policies

Senior citizens and youth share perspectives on building an inclusive partnership

Younis Haji AlKhoori: The forum is a strategic platform that demonstrates the UAE’s commitment to involving society in government decision-making

Dubai, UAE: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) today organised the ‘Digital Participation in Government Decision-Making Forum: Partnership, Interaction, Impact’ at Etihad Museum in Dubai, in partnership with several government and international entities.

The forum aimed to highlight digital participation as a strategic tool for policymaking and improving government services, while strengthening integration between decision-makers and the community through innovative digital platforms.

The event was held as part of the ministry’s commitment to reinforcing government-community partnership concepts and developing interactive channels that enable society to directly contribute to shaping public decisions and policies. It also aligns with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and the objectives of UAE Centennial 2071.

The forum was attended by H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance; H.E. Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA); along with a number of government leaders.

Also present were a number of government and private sector entities, international organisations, and representatives of the local community, including youth, senior citizens and people of determination.

Promoting transparency and efficiency

In his opening remarks, H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori said: “The forum is a strategic platform, demonstrating the UAE’s vision that engaging society in government decision-making is fundamental to both policy development and shaping the future of government services.

“Thanks to the vision of our wise leadership, the UAE has positioned digital transformation as a strategic priority that goes beyond a technical shift to a holistic transformation, redefining the relationship between government and society. Fueling this transformation is digital participation, a pivotal tool for decision-making, enabling individuals to express their views and aspirations, while allowing government to harness these inputs in developing more impactful and responsive public policies.”

He added: “Through its ambitious strategy, the Ministry of Finance views digital participation as one of the key enablers of financial decision-making, one built on transparency, efficiency, and continuous engagement with all segments of society.

This approach aligns perfectly with the goals of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which places people at the centre of development and emphasises the importance of active participation in shaping the future, as well as the UAE Centennial 2071, which envisions a more innovative and sustainable nation.”

Realising such visions, he said, requires an interactive environment that empowers society to contribute directly to policies and decisions through modern digital tools, powered by artificial intelligence and big data analytics, transforming public opinion into actionable insights.

AlKhoori concluded: “International experience has proven that the most successful governments are those that make community participation an integral part of decision-making and convert ideas and data into policies that enhance public satisfaction and mutual trust. In the UAE, we are not only adopting these concepts but also aspire to lead them globally, offering a pioneering Emirati model that places digital participation at the core of governance.”

For her part, Her Excellency Aisha Ahmed Yousuf , Undersecretary of the Ministry of Community Empowerment, said: “This forum represents a significant step towards establishing a culture of innovation and transforming digital knowledge into a pillar of development. It is a vital space that brings together expertise and opens the door to the exchange of ideas, thereby enhancing the country's position in the field of global digital transformation.”

She added that the Ministry’s support for the forum demonstrates its commitment to empowering individuals and communities to participate actively and create impact. “Collaboration between national institutions goes beyond sharing experiences,” she said. “It translates into initiatives that enhance readiness and equip people with sustainable tools to keep pace with the future.”

Meanwhile, H.E. Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar said, “Digital participation is not just a technical tool that we use when needed, but a deeply rooted national culture and an integrated process.” He noted that this process “begins with the transparent dissemination of information, continues with digital public consultations, and ends with the translation of participation outcomes into implementable policies and services.”

This vision, Al Mesmar said, is being realized through key national initiatives. The ‘Share.UAE’ platform, launched in 2023, has to date provided more than 1,186 opportunities for digital participation, including approximately 993 consultations, 149 opinion polls, and 44 forums. Furthermore, Hackathon UAE, the largest national digital innovation event, has since 2018 attracted more than 10,000 participants and yielded 494 innovative projects, a number of which have directly contributed to policy formulation or the development of government services.

Turning Digital Interaction into Tangible Achievements

H.E. Khalid Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, affirmed that digital participation represents a fundamental driver in empowering youth as active partners in decision-making. Digital tools and platforms provide vital spaces to present ideas and visions, bringing government policies closer to their aspirations. This shift in the way government interacts with society opens the door for youth to become a driving force for development and to build a future that reflects the ambitions of all segments of society.

H.E. Al Nuaimi added: “Young people in the UAE are keen to turn digital interaction into tangible achievements and implementable projects, which demonstrates their genuine commitment to development. This approach reflects the vision of the wise leadership, which believes that investing in youth is an investment in a prosperous and sustainable future, and that their role should extend beyond participation to actual leadership in the development process.”

He further pointed out that the Federal Youth Authority is committed to providing opportunities that enable young people to benefit from digital transformation as a path to empowerment. This is embodied in the ‘Step Towards Work’ programme on the Jahiz platform, which stands as a pioneering example of activating digital tools that enhance youth readiness and build the future skills of national cadres, forming part of the official efforts to highlight the importance of adopting digital frameworks in government work plans.

Three panel sessions

The forum comprised three main sessions. The first, ‘Digital participation… from concept to empowerment’, addressed the comprehensive concept of digital participation and emerging global trends.

Speakers included Azza Ali Aljassmi, Director of the Government Communications Department at MoF; Manal Al Afad, Acting Manager, Digital Adoption & Enablement at Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority; and Dr. Mohammed Al Shamsi, Director of IT Operations at Emirates Health Services.

The session explored the role of digital participation in government transformation. Key topics included the government's duty to provide enabling platforms and legal frameworks, as well as international best practices that link citizen engagement directly to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Impact making

The second session, ‘From positive interaction to policymaking impact’, discussed how digital ideas can be translated into real policies and decisions. Speakers included Fatima AlSheikh, Director of Tax Policies and Legislations Department at MoF; Laila Al Badi, Director of Strategy and Future Planning at the Ministry of Community Empowerment, and Hadi Kobeissi, Partner – Consulting, Digital & Technology at PwC Middle East.

The session addressed three key areas: the UAE Government's proven success in basing decisions on public participation; the application of artificial intelligence for big data analysis; and the critical mechanisms for measuring impact and verifying input credibility to foster greater institutional trust.

Inclusive digital partnership

The third session, ‘Towards effective digital participation… seniors and youth’, brought together representatives from Thukher Club for Senior Citizens and the Federal Youth Authority.

The session highlighted both groups’ perspectives on building an inclusive digital partnership, showcasing personal experiences with digital tools, identifying key challenges, and suggesting ways to enhance participation. Speakers underscored the importance of ensuring that all segments of society are engaged in the decision-making process.