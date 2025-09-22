U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to approve a deal for short video app TikTok through an executive order, declaring that it satisfies the requirements of law later this week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Trump has said that the United States and China have made progress on a deal requiring TikTok's American assets to be transferred to U.S. owners from China's ByteDance.

TikTok and the White House did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Trump had said on Sunday that media mogul Lachlan Murdoch and business leaders Larry Ellison and Michael Dell would be involved as U.S. investors in a proposed deal to keep TikTok operating in the United States.

Under the expected deal, TikTok's U.S. assets would be majority-owned by American investors and operated in the United States by a board of directors with national security and cybersecurity credentials, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing a White House official.

