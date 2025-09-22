Arab Finance: Schneider Electric rolled out two innovative products designed during the ‘Secure Power Innovation Day’ event to support Egypt’s digital infrastructure, as per an emailed press release.

The conference gathered company experts, clients, and partners to explore the latest technological trends in secure power and data centers, focusing on how AI is reshaping digital infrastructure.

Galaxy VXL is a next-generation three-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS). The system achieves industry-leading efficiency of up to 99% in “eConversion” mode, contributing to a 50% cut in carbon emissions.

Sebastien Riez, CEO of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa and Levant, commented: “Our advanced secure power solutions are not just a technical step forward—they are part of our strategic vision to enable digital transformation and accelerate sustainability.”

“These innovations play a direct role in advancing the AI- and data-driven economy that defines our future, reinforcing our leadership and ability to deliver real value to our partners and customers,” Riez added.

Moreover, Schneider Electric launched OffGrid, a portable clean energy station designed to deliver powerful charging capabilities for multiple devices simultaneously.

OffGrid features a high-capacity rechargeable battery for extended operation and delivers pure sine wave output, ensuring safe use with sensitive electronics.

Heba El-Toukhy, Vice President of Secure Power for Egypt, Northeast Africa, and Levant at Schneider Electric, said: “Our launch of OffGrid also reflects our commitment to delivering clean, flexible energy solutions for individuals and mobile users. What sets our portfolio apart is adaptability and scalability, with a strong focus on reducing carbon footprint.”

