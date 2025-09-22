United Arab Emirates, Dubai – France is reaffirming its role as a key innovation partner at WETEX 2025, the leading exhibition platform for water, energy, and environmental technologies. From September 30 to October 2,13 innovative companies, including 9 first-time exhibitors, will gather under the French Pavilion, organized by Business France, to present groundbreaking solutions for water efficiency, renewable energy, and climate resilience.

This year’s delegation brings together French excellence in water sustainability, smart energy systems, and climate resilience, aligned with the UAE’s bold targets for Net Zero by 2050 and the Water Security Strategy 2036.

“WETEX offers unmatched access to the region’s key decision-makers and project developers. France’s delegation reflects not just innovation, but long-term commitment to helping the Gulf build a sustainable, high-performance future,” said Axel Baroux, Managing Director of Business France for the Near & Middle East

Driving the UAE’ Vision for Sustainability

The UAE is investing over AED 200 billion by 2030 to meet growing demand for sustainable energy, while ensuring water security amid rising climate pressures. The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has outlined ambitious goals such as reducing water demand by 21%, reusing 95% of treated water and lowering the water scarcity index by 3 points by 2036.

These efforts are embedded in broader national agendas such as Emiratization, talent retention, and knowledge transfer, aiming to build sovereign capabilities across energy and environmental sectors.

French companies, known for their leadership in decarbonization, waste-to-energy, and AI-powered environmental monitoring, are natural partners in this transition.

With world-renowned expertise in clean energy and environmental innovation, France stands out as a key partner in the UAE’s sustainability journey. By delivering innovations that directly support national ambitions in water security, energy efficiency, and climate resilience across the Gulf region, French companies are making a tangible contribution to the UAE’s future. WETEX, organized annually by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), provides the ideal global platform to highlight these solutions and accelerate the shift toward a more sustainable economy.

French Firms Driving Water Sustainability in the UAE

French companies such as Veolia play a pivotal role in advancing the UAE’s water security strategy. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as multi-barrier filtration and AI-enabled monitoring, they help maximize water reuse while ensuring consistent quality. Their long-standing public-private partnerships and strong local presence further cement their contribution to the country’s long-term sustainability goals.

This leadership was recently recognized at the 2025 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, where two French companies were honored for their innovative solutions:

Kumulus SAS received recognition for its solar-powered atmospheric water generator, which can produce up to 30 liters of drinking water per day directly from air.

STEM SAS was awarded for their innovation AQUAHIVE, an energy-efficient membrane distillation system for seawater and wastewater purification.

Showcasing French Cleantech Excellence

The French Pavilion at WETEX 2025 brought by Business France, will feature a broad spectrum of technologies designed to support the UAE’s energy and water transition. In water innovation, Air Water Activity and Helio Water will present solutions that generate clean drinking water from air humidity or solar power, while Aquaspot and Cifec introduce efficient systems to save and treat water in collective and industrial settings.

On the resilience front, Flowstop Industrie offers inflatable flood barriers to protect infrastructure, while Hemera delivers real-time monitoring systems that safeguard environmental and industrial processes. In renewable energy, Stolect, Sunstream International, and Vaisala France showcase breakthroughs in electricity storage, mobile solar generation, and performance-boosting wind and solar sensors.

Industrial efficiency is also in the spotlight, with Bernard Controls presenting smart valve actuation systems and Leroux et Lotz Technologies advancing waste-to-energy boilers. Finally, Trouvay & Cauvin reinforces its position as a trusted partner in desalination and water networks, while YellowScan brings drone-based lidar sensors for precision mapping in challenging environments.

TotalEnergies, a global leader in the energy sector, is once again supporting the French Pavilion at WETEX 2025. Beyond providing as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable, TotalEnergies is also taking action to reserve water resources, a key priority in the region. The company actively empowers French SMEs by facilitating access to international markets through collective prospecting missions, hosting V.I.E (International Internship in a Company) and employees within its affiliates abroad and providing tailored financial and operational support.

“As TotalEnergies continues its transition into a multi-energy company, our commitment goes beyond our own journey. We see it as an opportunity to empower French SMEs and innovators as they expand internationally, particularly in markets like the UAE where sustainability is a national priority. By sharing our expertise, networks, and resources, we act as a partner, helping them bring concrete solutions in energy and water management that directly contribute to a more sustainable future,” said Alexandre Martin-Denavit, International Development Director for SME, TotalEnergies in France.

We would also like to thank our partners, Terracotta, Ubigi and Air France, for their valuable support.

About Business France :

Business France is the public consulting agency serving the international development of the French economy. It is responsible for fostering export-led growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating foreign investment in France.

It promotes France’s firms, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program. Business France has more than 1,400 personnel, both in France and in 53 countries throughout the world.

In 2023, support from Business France made it possible to generate €3.3 billion in additional export revenues for French SMEs and mid-size companies, accounting for more than 27,111 jobs created or planned. Business France supported 58% of the 1,815 foreign investment decisions in 2023, accounting for 67% of the 59,254 jobs created or maintained nationwide.

