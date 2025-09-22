Innovo, an industry leader in construction and innovation, has signed a strategic partnership with Siemens, a leading technology company, to drive innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable growth across building technologies in the UAE.

Headquartered in London, Innovo caters to key sectors such as built environment, and is a specialist in the design, engineering, construction, development and infrastructure financing of major real estate projects across four continents.

A front-runner and innovator in the built environment, its vast and varied portfolio includes more than 130 ongoing projects, encompassing luxury residential developments, villa communities, educational facilities, hospitality, commercial and transport hubs, and critical urban infrastructure.

It has a major global presence with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Toronto and Cairo, said the statement from the UK group.

As per the deal, Innovo Technology Services has officially become a Siemens Solution Partner for Building Automation, authorised to deliver and integrate the Building X portfolio in the UAE.

Building X is Siemens’ open, cloud-based platform for smart building management.

Under the strategic deal, Innovo will provide full sales, integration and support across modules including Lifecycle Twin, Energy Manager, Operations Manager, Comfort AI, Security Manager, Fire Manager, and API Manager.

This milestone strengthens Innovo’s commitment to digital adoption and sustainability in the built environment, while extending Siemens’ global leadership into one of the world’s fastest-growing construction markets, it added.

