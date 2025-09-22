Bank Muscat (SAOG), rated Baa3 Stable by Moody’s, BBB- Stable by S&P, and BB+ Positive by Fitch, has mandated banks for a USD Reg S only, five-year senior unsecured benchmark bond.

Bank Muscat, which is the largest bank in Oman by total assets, has mandated Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Bank Muscat, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, GIB Capital, HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank as Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners to organise a series of fixed income investor calls and in-person meetings in London.

The fixed rate senior unsecured bond will be issued under Bank Muscat’s $2 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme and has an expected issue rating of Baa3 by Moody’s and BBB- by S&P may follow.

The bond will be listed on Euronext Dublin.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

