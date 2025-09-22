Qatar National Bank (QNB), rated Aa2 Stable by Moody’s, A+ Stable by S&P, and A+ Stable by Fitch, has issued a mandate for its inaugural EUR benchmark five-year Reg S fixed rate green bond.

QNB, which is 50% indirectly owned by the Government of Qatar, has mandated Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, QNB Capital, and Santander as Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners.

The senior unsecured bond will be issued under QNB Finance Ltd’s $30 billion Medium Term Note Programme, guaranteed by QNB, and will be subject to market conditions.

QNB intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds of the bond in line with its Sustainable Finance and Product Framework, which received a Second Party Opinion issued by ISS Corporate Solutions.

HSBC is acting as the Sole ESG Structuring Agent.

