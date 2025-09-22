AMMAN — The Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) and Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD), on Monday is scheduled to host the second edition of the Invest in Digital Economy Forum.

The forum is hosted under the theme “Digital Transformation for A Global Sustainable Economy,” and aims to explore new avenues for digital transformation and support entrepreneurship in the fields of technology and innovation, according to JCC statement.

The forum seeks to boost investment opportunities in the digital economy, forge “strong” international partnerships and contribute to the development of advanced digital infrastructure.

The overarching goal is to create a sustainable digital economy that unleashes human potential and elevates the region’s standing on the global digital map.

The forum will bring together representatives from ministries, Arab and Islamic chambers of commerce, international organisations, leading business figures from Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states, as well as investors and tech entrepreneurs.

JCC President Khalil Haj Tawfiq said that Jordan’s hosting of the forum for a second year reflects the country’s advanced capabilities in information technology, its attractive investment environment, and skilled human capital.

He noted that during the first edition of the forum, held last year, Amman was officially named the Capital of the Digital Economy in the Islamic World, a milestone that reflects the sector’s local and regional success, made possible by the continued support of His Majesty King Abdullah.

Haj Tawfiq expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders for placing their trust in Jordan once again, stressing that this renewed selection highlights the Kingdom’s growing status in the regional and Islamic digital economy landscape.

He reaffirmed Jordan’s role as a regional hub for innovation.

The forum serves as a strategic platform to boost cooperation among Islamic countries in digital economy sectors, while keeping pace with global transformations and expanding investment in emerging technologies, he added.

Haj Tawfiq further noted that the participation of chamber leaders and business executives from across the Islamic world adds significant value.

The JCC plans to showcase investment opportunities outlined in the Kingdom’s Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV), with expectations of new partnerships and investment projects to be announced during the event.

The forum aims to spotlight investment prospects in Jordan and the broader Islamic world’s digital economy sector.

It will provide a key meeting ground for decision-makers, experts, and investors to exchange insights and forge strategic partnerships in modern technology fields.

Designed to solidify Jordan’s position as a leading regional centre in the digital economy, the forum also seeks to encourage investment in digital transformation, innovation, and entrepreneurship across OIC member states.

The programme includes a series of specialised sessions covering major themes in the digital economy.

These include a high-level ministerial dialogue on digital transformation strategies and the role of the public sector, a presentation titled “Jordan: Gateway to the Digital Economy in the Region,” and a detailed showcase of the Kingdom’s strengths as a regional hub.

Other sessions will delve into artificial intelligence and cyber security, exploring their role in protecting digital infrastructure and unlocking related investment opportunities, as well as sessions on entrepreneurship and venture capital, highlighting support for start-ups and Jordanian success stories.

The forum will also explore developments in financial technology and its role in advancing financial inclusion.

A dedicated session on outsourcing and digital education will highlight Jordan’s role as a centre for outsourcing services and the contribution of academic institutions to preparing a digitally competent workforce.

The Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development, affiliated with the OIC, represents the private sector in all 57 member states. Its headquarters is based in Pakistan, with regional offices in Egypt, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia.

