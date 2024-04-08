Abu Dhabi, UAE: Embark on a journey of festive delight this Eid-Ul-Fitr at Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi's favorite mall where the magic of the season awaits to enchant you. As the joyful season unfolds, immerse yourself in an electrifying celebration like no other.

From the very first day of Eid-Ul-Fitr, Dalma Mall will be buzzing with excitement, offering a captivating lineup of vibrant traditional and futuristic interactive performances. Whether you're seeking cultural charm or cutting-edge entertainment, there's something for everyone to revel in during this joyous occasion.

Prepare to be swept away by lively entertainment and immersive experiences, as Dalma Mall pulls out all the stops to ensure this Eid is etched in your memory forever. Join Dalma Mall on a voyage filled with festive cheer and unforgettable moments that will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

But that's not all! Elevate your Eid shopping experience with a myriad of options to Shop, Dine, and Entertain. Indulge in special promotions and exclusive offers available in-store, adding an extra sprinkle of joy to your celebrations. Create memories that resonate with the spirit of Eid and make this festive season truly unforgettable.

Don't let the festivities pass you by! Come and join Dalma Mall, where the magic of Eid comes to life in a spectacular extravaganza. Get ready to embark on an experience like no other, filled with laughter, joy, and endless celebrations.

About Dalma Mall:

Dalma Mall is a super-regional shopping mall and one of the largest in Abu Dhabi, prominently situated at the heart of the capital’s growth corridor, across Mohammed Bin Zayed City. Sprawling across a retail space (GLA) of 151,000+ sqm area, Dalma Mall houses more than 450 internationally & regionally renowned and established brands, with a robust selection of fashion retail, department stores, hypermarket, food cuisines, 14-screen cinema, in addition to a large variety of entertainment and leisure offerings, home stores, services and many more dynamically diverse categories which have transformed the mall into a popular family destination in the region, making it truly ‘Abu Dhabi’s Favorite Mall’.

