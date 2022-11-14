Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, and in partnership with the Ministry of Education, GESS Dubai, the leading education conference and exhibition in the Middle East region organised by Tarsus. The event is set to take place from November 15 to 17, 2022 at Sheikh Saeed Halls, Dubai World Trade Centre.



GESS Dubai is poised to attract more than 6,000 educational professionals from over 70 countries, and more than 300 leading educational brands showcasing the latest and most innovative products and solutions in the market. The event also features conferences headlined by thought leaders sparking new ideas and challenging the way stakeholders look at the future of education; and an awards ceremony to celebrate the contributions of the brightest in the field.



The programme will begin with a message from UAE Minister of Education H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi to shed light on the UAE’s innovative and comprehensive vision for the education sector, in line with the directives of its wise leadership that aim to contribute in the formation of a knowledge pioneering and global society.



“The United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, consolidates its vision to establish a competitive educational system, build constructive partnerships with other countries and international organisations and bodies to achieve the sustainability of education, and upgrade the advanced educational systems in accordance with the best international practices,” H.E. Al Falasi said.



His Excellency said that GESS Dubai 2022, under the slogan "Shaping the Future of Education", derives its importance from the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and stresses His Highness's keenness to support efforts to develop education and stay abreast of international standards and compete at the global level in all fields.



His Excellency added that the Ministry of Education, under the directives of the wise leadership of the UAE, is keen to enhance its comprehensive and innovative vision for the education sector, in line with the national strategy of educational development in the next 50 years, leading to building a knowledge-based economy to achieve its global leadership. The ministry is also eager to provide teachers and students with the necessary tools to prepare their schools and classrooms for the future, improve their skills and knowledge, and familiarize them with the latest global innovations and best educational practices and solutions to help them keep pace with future trends.



The session from Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence H.E. Omar Al Olama on Digital School Initiative will be proceeded by a discussion on The Foundations and Accelerators of Education in GCC Countries that will feature H.E. Dr Majed bin Ali Al-Naimi, Bahrain Minister of Education. Finally, the topic Shaping the Future of Education in the World will be examined by industry experts including Dr Arif Alhammadi, Executive Vice President of Khalifa University and Dr Salem Al-Salem, performance expert for the Cabinet Leaders Program.



Some unmissable exhibitors include Microsoft, Schoolbox, Toddle, Amazon Web Services, Intel Corporation and One Origin. Alongside the exhibition runs an awards ceremony and an extensive conference programme featuring various zones such as the Leaders in Education Conference, exclusively for principals and leaders in education, looking at the challenges and opportunities they face in senior positions; the Wellbeing Space that will feature inspiring wellbeing, Special Educational Needs (SEN) and early years talks designed to motivate and boost both educators and students; the Global Learning Space that will offer dynamic workshops based on international education issues and solutions to future-proof a school; the Skills Development Training area which will host certified workshops for those who wish to dig deep, explore and skill up their toolset; the Future Transformation Zone that will dissect how new and evolving technology can be integrated within the classroom; and new for 2022, the Growth Mindset Room that will showcase a variety of talks that will help in understanding the benefits of learning from mistakes, embracing change and the passion to adopt new practices to effect change and better education outcomes.



