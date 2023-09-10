Madagascar's solar energy pioneer Yolande Randrianambinina will recount her nation’s successful journey of solar energy engineering.

Recycling Queen Isatou Ceesay, Gambian activist and social entrepreneur will highlight how her environmental movement began with recycling one plastic bag.

Counsellor Andrew Rzepa will share practical insights on achieving water and food security

Sharjah: The 12th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), themed ‘Today's Resources.. Tomorrow's Wealth’, is gearing up to stage powerful stories of transformation and change from Gambia, Madagascar and other parts of the world, on September 13-14 in Expo Centre Sharjah. The stories will be told by the leaders of these incredible movements who have steered their nations on mindful paths of sustainability, green practices, and conserving Earth's bountiful resources. Participants can register for the forum activities through the official website: www.igcc.ae.

Energy From a Woman's Hands

In her inspirational talk, Malagasy Yolande Randrianambinina unveils her journey in mastering solar energy systems and empowering illiterate women in her small village of Ambakivau in Madagascar to install and maintain these systems, driving home the powerful notion that illiteracy should never hinder one's desire to serve society and the world at large. Her message resounds: societies must embrace their potential, for belief and determination pave the path to success.

Creative Sustainability: New Wealth Paradigms

Another inspirational talk by Isatou Ceesay, the Recycling Queen and initiator of the “One Plastic Bag”, will reveal a groundbreaking tale of creative sustainability and innovative wealth-building. By teaching Gambian women to recycle plastic waste into profitable products, the Gambian activist and social entrepreneur showcases the remarkable potential to turn resources into societal prosperity and meaningful livelihoods.

Navigating a Secure Global Course

With his expertise spanning several continents as a Partner at Gallup and Public Sector Executive Director for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Counselor Andrew Rzepa will bring unparalleled insight into water and food security. His distinguished role in designing international indicators, notably the Food Security and No Hunger, underscores his data-driven approach. Leading teams in collaboration with governments and international organisations, his talk emphasises leveraging data and indicators for effective resource allocation and addressing global challenges in water and food security.

-Ends-

About IGCF 2023

The International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) is a global platform fostering dialogue and discourse among experts and specialists in government communication. In its 12th edition, the forum gathers distinguished speakers from diverse sectors to deliberate on matters vital to global societies and nations. This includes a spectrum of challenges spanning economics, environment, health, society, culture, and politics while highlighting communication's pivotal role in addressing and tackling these issues. The forum's core objective is to refine government communication paradigms, amplifying collaboration among stakeholders engaged locally, regionally, and internationally.