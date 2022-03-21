Sharjah - The inaugural three-day International Food Technology Exhibition bringing together 60 specialized companies, along with experts and chefs from around the world kicked off today at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation (SRTI) Park.

The first of its kind event in the region is focusing on technological innovations in the food, in addition to highlighting the status of Sharjah as the ideal place for food technology investments and a preferred destination for investors.

The opening ceremony was followed the guest of honor and dignitaries visiting the different stalls, followed by B2B meetings. In the afternoon there were two seminars on ‘Quality Assurance, Food Safety & Hygiene’ and ‘Good Storage Practices & Supply Chain’. The day ended with the launch of Cooking Fiesta and events like Chef Battle Championship and a cooking competition.

The Day 2 schedule on Tuesday includes two seminars on Organic Food and Entrepreneurship – Dubai Youth Council, as well as Master Chef Cooking Competition and Cooking Fiesta. The Day 3 schedule will have the same events, along with business meetings and visits to SRTI Park.

HE Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, said the goal of the exhibition is to support all research and innovations in advanced technology for food with a focus on safety and self-sufficiency for members of society, within the national food security strategy, especially in emergencies and crises. The development of the food and agricultural systems with modern technologies is one of the main pillars of the UAE strategy aimed at finding solutions to the problems of agriculture and food production.”

The event has attracted more than 60 specialized companies from around the world and a group of speakers and experts taking part in specialized workshops. There are dedicated stalls for entrepreneurs and international celebrities from the world of cuisine.

The exhibition also includes cooking competitions and a number of related events. The exhibition also features food trucks serving foods with various flavors.

The exhibition also focuses on the growing role of e-commerce in the food sector, sustainability in resources and keeping pace with the growing demand for healthy foods. The international exhibition will also discuss a range of emerging topics on creating a better future for the sector, through modern technologies, improving food systems, diversity and sustainability.

-Ends-