Registrations now open to runners of all levels and to People of Determination

Dubai: Nakheel, the world-leading master developer, has announced the Nakheel Palm Run 2023, a new community initiative, in line with the company’s commitment to building happiness and prosperity for citizens, residents, and visitors by promoting health, fitness, and wellbeing. In partnership with Race ME, the Nakheel Palm Run encourages Dubai residents to challenge themselves and participate in sporting events which promote a healthy, balanced, and holistic lifestyle.

In line with Nakheel’s commitment to empowering and fostering inclusiveness, the Nakheel Palm Run is open to People of Determination. The route is fully accessible and secured for people of determination with a support team on site available for any assistance.

Taking place on Palm Jumeirah on Saturday 4 November, the Nakheel Palm Run offers the perfect opportunity for those looking to tick off their 30x30 for the day, during the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2023.

The race is open to runners of all levels and abilities, so whether you're a seasoned marathon runner or someone who is just starting out, there's a distance for everyone. The competition offers distances of 21.1km, 10km, and 5km for those above the age of 16 and a 1km course for children aged 4 to 15, ensuring participation from all running enthusiasts. The racing route covers The Crescent, the semi-circular road which forms the outer edge of The Palm as well as the running track in Al Ittihad Park which is at the centre of The Palm’s trunk.

Omar Khoory, Chief Assets Officer, Nakheel said: “At Nakheel, we remain committed to supporting and promoting sports and fitness whilst contributing towards improved community health and wellbeing. Our latest initiative brings together men, women, and children as well as People of Determination to engage in group sporting activities and adopt a physically active lifestyle. The Nakheel Palm Run adds to the list of Dubai’s action-packed fitness events and the city’s fitness culture and will certainly be a landmark event on Dubai’s sporting calendar.”

Jon Norris, Race Director, RaceME added: “We pride ourselves in bringing leading sporting events to the UAE and making every weekend exciting, safe and fun for all. Our partnership with Nakheel is a testament to our commitment to providing engaging community activities and promoting sports to foster a healthy and active lifestyle. We look forward to welcoming participants to the Nakheel Palm Run to embark on a journey of self-discovery, determination, and above all experiencing one of Dubai’s most exhilarating running events on the world’s most iconic destinations.”

Palm Jumeirah offers the perfect venue for land and water sports with stunning views of the manmade islands and the Arabian Gulf. Participants can embark their journey on foot and enjoy a challenging yet rewarding running experience with spectacular scenery of the quintessential Palm Jumeirah.

In addition to the great course, participants in the Nakheel Palm Run stand a chance to win AED 21,100 in cash prizes and will receive a finisher's medal, as well as an event t-shirt as memorabilia.

Nakheel is home to iconic waterfront residences, including Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Islands. Nakheel continues to support, sponsor and host prestigious international sporting events such as the recent UAE Tour 2023, the Dubai World Cup, Dubai 7s Netball, the Roy Nasr Triathlon and UAE Cycling Federation’s Dubai Islands Open Challenge race that took place earlier this year. Recently, Nakheel announced sponsorship of The Dubai Diggers, one of the most successful dragon boat racing teams in the world as well as sponsorship of the Dubai Police Rowing Team and Dubai Police Olympics Rowing Team, promoting athletic excellence and a healthy lifestyle.

About Nakheel (www.nakheel.com)

Dubai-based Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai’s original, 70km coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of seafront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.

Nakheel’s master developments span 15,000 hectares, and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai’s citizens, residents, and tourists. They include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Nad Al Sheba Villas, and Dubai Islands.

Nakheel Community Management (NCM) is an integrated, customer centric community management company with a vision to create the most desirable and exciting communities. With customer happiness as its core objective, NCM’s three pillars are: community centricity, customer focus and technology driven. NCM delivers world-class services to homeowners and residents across its communities through innovation, technology, and international best practices. Nakheel Community Management is responsible for approximately 700,000 residents across 18 master communities and 50,000 units.

Nakheel owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to Palm West Beach, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, and the observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel’s expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at eight Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Al Khail Avenue.

Nakheel Hospitality’s project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five-star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts, and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Nakheel Home Rental’s portfolio currently comprises more than 16,500 villas and apartments at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Badrah, and Veneto