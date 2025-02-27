Cairo – As part of its ongoing efforts to achieve sustainable industrial development, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry, is holding the final event of the Global Eco-Industrial Parks Programme in Egypt (GEIPP-Egypt). The event aims to highlight the programme’s key outcomes, including the promotion and mainstreaming of the Eco-Industrial Parks (EIP) approach in policies, identifying opportunities for their establishment, and initiating implementation to balance industrial development with environmental preservation while creating new economic opportunities.

The event will be attended by a distinguished group of officials, stakeholders, and partners, including:

Mr. Bernhard Soland, Deputy Head of Office for International Cooperation, Embassy of Switzerland

Mr. Emad Abdelhameed, Assistant to the Minister for Developmental Projects and Financial Affairs, Developmental Projects Unit, Ministry of Industry

Dr. Patrick Jean Gilabert, Representative of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Regional Office in Egypt

The GEIPP-Egypt project, funded by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and implemented by UNIDO in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry, aims to demonstrate the feasibility and benefits of eco-industrial parks in enhancing resource productivity and improving the economic, environmental, and social performance of industries. The project is being implemented in three industrial zones in Egypt: Orascom Industrial Park, Polaris Industrial Park, and the Robbiki Leather Clster. Key stakeholders also include the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, the Industrial Development Authority, and the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones.