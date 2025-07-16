Kochi, India – Prometheus Medical International (PMI), one of the world’s leading providers of pre-hospital emergency medical training and a subsidiary of Response Plus Medical Services (RPM) – a leading provider of pre-hospital emergency medical services in the Middle East, in collaboration with India-based Educare Institute of Dental Sciences, successfully conducted a comprehensive Search and Rescue (SAR) Medicine workshop in Kochi.

A landmark event aiming to enhance medical readiness and community resilience, the workshop brought together international experts, healthcare professionals, and disaster management officials.

The workshop was led by experts, including Prof. Richard M Lyon, Chief Medical Officer of Prometheus Medical International; Jez Harwood, Clinical Operations Manager at PMI MENA; and Ralph Michael A. Ignacio, NREMT-Paramedic and Combat Medic Instructor. Prof Richard also demonstrated the importance of pre-hospital care in disaster management with examples from real life situations.

The workshop concluded with a Q&A session and a certificate distribution ceremony led by Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding PJSC, and Prof. Richard Lyon. In his comments, Dr Rohil said: “In today’s world, the ability to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies is vital. Through such strategic endeavours focused on Search and Rescue, we are building a foundation of knowledge and preparedness that empowers local communities and saves lives.”

Response Plus Holding PJSC is the largest provider of onsite healthcare, medical emergency services and occupational health solutions in the region. RPM was listed as Response Plus Holding PJSC on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in 2021 and is also currently listed on the FTSE GEIS as a global micro-cap company. Boasting the largest medical vehicle fleet in the region with over 350 ambulances, RPM has become a trusted name and a partner of choice in its field of operations. It has conducted more than 1.6 million training sessions for healthcare and non- healthcare professionals, carries out over 1,000 helicopter medical emergency evacuations every year, and offers reliable medical support for major sporting events in the region and beyond.