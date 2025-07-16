The 3rd Namibia Oil and Gas Conference (NOGC 2025) has announced the launch of the Future Generations Masterclass, a new half-day programme dedicated to inspiring, empowering and preparing Namibia’s future oil and gas professionals. Delivered in partnership with the Namibia Youth Energy Forum, this initiative forms a key part of the conference's wider mission to create inclusive and sustainable pathways for growth in the country’s emerging energy sector.

The Future Generations Masterclass will offer students, graduates and young professionals a unique platform to explore career opportunities in Namibia’s nascent oil and gas industry, engage directly with seasoned energy leaders and develop the critical leadership and technical skills necessary for success in the sector.

As Namibia’s energy sector transforms, driven by significant offshore discoveries, technological advancement and the global energy transition, the development of skilled local talent has never been more vital. The Future Generations Masterclass will provide attendees with practical tools and insights to navigate this evolving landscape and build fulfilling careers.

Programme Highlights:

Session One: Fostering Leadership and Career Growth for Young Professionals in Africa’s Oil and Gas Sector – Pathways to Success

This session will address key strategies for leadership development, technical training and structured career progression to equip young Namibians for the challenges and opportunities of the oil and gas industry.

Key Discussion Topics:

Supporting leadership development and career growth for young professionals

Understanding evolving career trends and emerging opportunities in the energy sector

Building essential skills through mentorship, training and structured development programmes

Navigating challenges such as market volatility, sustainability demands, and digitalisation

Session Two: Mentoring and Inspirational Talks

In this engaging session, experienced professionals from Namibia’s oil, gas, and broader energy industries will share personal career journeys, lessons learned and practical advice, providing aspiring professionals with invaluable real-world perspectives on how to succeed and thrive in the energy sector.

Speaking ahead of the event; Jason Kasuto, Chairperson, Economic Association of Namibia (EAN), host of the Namibia Oil and Gas Conference explained; “Our goal is to foster a vibrant ecosystem where young Namibians can see themselves as future leaders of the energy industry. Partnering with the Namibia Youth Energy Forum ensures we are not only inspiring the next generation but equipping them with the right skills and networks to contribute meaningfully to Namibia’s energy future.”

Fanuel Shinedima, Founder, Namibia Youth Energy Forum also explained; “This partnership is more than symbolic — it’s a strategic investment in Namibia’s energy future. Together, we are unlocking doors for young Namibians to lead, innovate, and thrive. The Future Generations Masterclass is a launchpad for bold ideas and bold leadership. We are not just preparing talent — we are shaping trailblazers. The Namibia Youth Energy Forum is proud to co-create this legacy.”

The 3rd Namibia Oil and Gas Conference themed “From Exploration to Action – Positioning Namibia as the Next Energy Frontier,” runs from 12–15 August in Windhoek. With Namibia emerging as a rising force in Africa's energy landscape, the event is set to attract global industry leaders, investors, innovators and policymakers, as it offers exceptional opportunities for knowledge sharing, networking and skills development.

Hosted by the Economic Association of Namibia (EAN) in partnership with the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) and the Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF), with a strategic partnership with the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR), Rhino Resources and SNC Incorporated. The conference is also officially endorsed by Namibia’s Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy.

This year’s edition has expanded significantly, doubling its exhibition space to meet rising demand for showcasing new technologies and services. Attendees will also benefit from a broader networking programme that fosters collaboration and sustainable growth across the sectors.

For full conference details and how to attend, visit namibiaoilandgasconf.com