FESPA launches 2025 event campaign for regional printers and sign-makers showcasing latest technologies and providing free educational programme

The three-day expo aims to attract over 150 exhibiting brands and more than 4,000 visits

Dubai, UAE: FESPA Middle East, which connects senior decision-makers and trade professionals with leading OEM suppliers and distributors from the print, textile and signage industry, will return to the Dubai Exhibition Centre on 20-22 January 2025 after a hugely successful inaugural event earlier this year.

According to international market research company Mordor Intelligence, the GCC digital printing market alone is estimated to reach $1.16 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 8.93% over the next five years. In addition, a report published by Dublin-based market insights and analysis company Research and Markets states that the broader global printing industry sector was valued at $357 billion in 2023 and is expected to top $443 billion by 2028.

The FESPA Print Census, a global industry research study updated in 2023, revealed that print service providers reported an average increase of 7% in revenues since 2018, despite the negative economic impact of the pandemic. Data received from 1,788 respondents in 120 different countries, covering sign and display businesses, screen printers, commercial printers, textile and garment printing specialists, as well as packaging printers, highlighted a positive business outlook.

One of the key trends that FESPA witnessed was the demand for environmentally friendly products and practices, with 72% of print buyers actively seeking products that are eco-friendly and or produced using sustainable processes. Other significant trends included faster turnarounds, increased personalisation and shorter print runs.

FESPA’s inaugural event, which took place in January 2024, attracted 150+ brand exhibitors and more than 3,000 visits across three days. Participants came from 88 different countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan, Kuwait, Iraq, Oman, Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain, Qatar, Turkey, Iran and Tanzania.

Almost three quarters of visitors wanted to see the latest digital printing technology and nearly half wanted to engage with exhibitors showcasing 3D printing, signage and displays. Visitors were also particularly interested in print suppliers of gifts and promotional products, inks and consumables as well as screen printing. The collective budget of these visitors totalled more than $530 million.

The show also provided an ideal platform for FESPA’s free educational programme (FLEx – FESPA Leadership Exchange) which offered high-quality content from 18 global specialists with an agenda that consisted of leadership sessions, workshops and practical demonstrations.

Bazil Cassim, Regional Manager (Middle East & Africa), FESPA, said, “As an inaugural event, FESPA Middle East was extremely well received. On average exhibitors expected to generate over one million dollars in new sales, we had a 92% satisfaction rate with the event and 85% believe that the show is now an important part of their marketing strategy.

“This has provided us with an excellent foundation to build FESPA Middle East into a prominent event for the region’s printers and sign makers, presenting industry professionals with new technologies and products, affording access to high-quality educational content, networking and knowledge sharing.”

For more information, please go to www.fespamiddleeast.com.

About FESPA

Founded in 1962, FESPA is a global federation of Associations for the screen printing, digital printing and textile printing community. FESPA’s dual aim is to promote screen printing and digital imaging and to share knowledge about screen and digital printing with its members across the world, helping them to grow their businesses and learn about the latest developments in their fast-growing industries.

FESPA Profit for Purpose

Profit for Purpose is FESPA’s international reinvestment programme, which uses revenue from FESPA events to support the global speciality print community to achieve sustainable and profitable growth through four key pillars - education, inspiration, expansion and connection. The programme delivers high quality products and services for printers worldwide, including market research, seminars, summits, congresses, educational guides and features, in addition to supporting grassroots projects in developing markets. For more information visit, www.fespa.com/en/about/profit-for-purpose .

Forthcoming FESPA events include:

FESPA Africa 2024, 11 – 13 September 2024, Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa

FESPA Eurasia 2024, 11 – 14 September 2024, Istanbul Expo Centre, Istanbul

FESPA Mexico 2024, 26 – 28 September 2024, Centro Citibanamex, Mexico City

WrapFest 2024, 3 - 4 October 2024, Silverstone Race Circuit, UK

FESPA Middle East 2025, 20 – 22 January 2025, The Dubai Exhibition Centre, Dubai, UAE

FESPA Brasil 2025, 17 – 20 March 2025, Expo Centre Norte, Sao Paulo

FESPA Global Print Expo 2025, 06-09 May 2025, Messe Berlin, Berlin

European Sign Expo 2025, 06-09 May 2025, Messe Berlin, Berlin

Personalisation Experience 2025, 06-09 May 2025, Messe Berlin, Berlin

FESPA Awards 2025, 06-09 May 2025, Messe Berlin, Berlin

