Sharjah,:– The Federal Tax Authority's Director General, His Excellency Khalid Ali Al Bustani, emphasised that registering early would allow businesses enough time to fulfil their tax obligations efficiently and accurately.

His Excellency explained that registration is open for natural persons and juridical persons subject to Corporate Tax and can be completed with clear, easy steps on the EmaraTax platform, available 24/7. Registration is also available for public joint-stock companies, private joint-stock companies, limited liability companies, and private companies in the UAE to help them meet their tax obligations under the UAE Corporate Tax Law, which is now in force and applies to financial years starting on or after 1 June 2023.

This was highlighted in His Excellency Khalid Ali Al Bustani' opening speech for a workshop that the FTA organized in Sharjah as part of its comprehensive campaign to raise awareness about Corporate Tax among business sectors across all emirates. In attendance of the workshop were HE Mohammed Meer Abdul Rahman Al Sarrah, Director of Ports and Customs – Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, Mr. Ahmed Alqaseer CEO at Sharjah Investment & Development Authority (Shurooq) and Mariam Al Shamsi, Assistant Director General at Sharjah Chambers along with officials from various relevant entities in the emirate.

His Excellency Al Bustani highlighted that the new workshop is part of the FTA's comprehensive awareness campaign which continues through the next phase to raise awareness of Corporate Tax and provide continuing educational support to those subject to Corporate Tax. It is part of the FTA's efforts in collaboration with relevant entities to ensure a seamless and accurate implementation of the Corporate Tax Law. The campaign includes several physical and virtual workshops to raise awareness about Corporate Tax and the registration process and has received an impressive turnout from businesses and stakeholders.

His Excellency added:" With this campaign, we aim to give an overview of the principles of taxation of corporations and businesses in the UAE, shedding light on the Corporate Tax Law and the critical implementing decisions to support taxpayers' compliance."

Marking the sixth in-person event in the FTA’s awareness campaign focusing on 'The General Principles of Taxation of Corporations and Businesses’, the workshop gathered more than 370 business sector representatives from Sharjah.

This event was part of the ongoing awareness campaign which includes physical and virtual workshops to reach all businesses and stakeholders subject to Corporate Tax across the UAE. So far, the FTA has held in-person workshops in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

The workshops cover pertinent topics such as the determination of taxable persons and exempt persons, Corporate Tax rates and tax periods and Small Business Relief. Other topics include Corporate Tax in free zones; determination of taxable income; transitional rules; taxable businesses and business activities of individuals; permanent establishment for the non-resident person, conditions for forming a tax group, tax loss relief, business restructuring relief; transitional rules and other topics that support an easy and accurate Corporate Tax compliance.

During the workshop, the FTA team spoke about the EmaraTax platform, which allows users to complete their registration by following a few simple steps. Taxpayers can also seek assistance from Tax Agents approved by the FTA, who are listed on the FTA’s official website.

The FTA team also encouraged participants to benefit from the FTA’s website webinars which introduces them to Corporate Tax, provides ongoing support for taxable persons and offers informative virtual workshops in both Arabic and English covering various aspects of Corporate Tax. The FTA representatives addressed questions from participants, who praised the FTA's efforts to raise awareness about the UAE tax system and its responsiveness to queries from business sectors.

The Federal Tax Authority invites businesses and individuals subject to Corporate Tax to access the information and data available through its official website and social media accounts.

