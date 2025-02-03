From food festivals to international summits and jewelry exhibitions, Qatar Calendar features an exciting line up of events this February. Visitors can look forward to a series of live performances, dynamic sports competitions and unique conferences and exhibitions, ensuring something for everyone to enjoy.

Must-attend events

Qatar is set to welcome the return of its most highly anticipated events. The Qatar International Food Festival will captivate food enthusiasts from February 12 to 22 at Hotel Park, featuring over 100 food and beverage kiosks, live entertainment, interactive cooking workshops, and dazzling daily fireworks. Additionally, the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE), now in its 21st edition, will take place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) from January 30 to February 5, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship and luxury brands. Adding to the excitement, Web Summit Qatar 2025 returns from February 23 – 26, at DECC, uniting entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators from around the world for an unparalleled networking and knowledge-sharing experience.

Sporting Events

Several sporting competitions will take place this month for those looking to test their endurance in celebration of National Sports Day. The Education City Triathlon will be held at Education City on February 11. Aspiring athletes can also participate in the Night Run For All 2025 at Old Doha Port on February 22 or the UV Glow Run at Doha Sports Park on February 14. The Qatar Olympic Committee Half Marathon 2025 is set to take place at Lusail Boulevard on February 11.

Seasoned athletes and newcomers alike can take on their first desert adventure in the Al Adaid Desert Challenge, featuring multiple cycling and running categories in Al Adaid Desert, on February 7. Equestrian enthusiasts can witness world-class competitions such as the H.H. The Amir’s Sword International Equestrian Festival at the Longines Arena at Al Shaqab from February 13–15 or visit the Katara International Arabian Horse Festival at Katara Cultural Village from January 29 to February 8.

Tennis fans can enjoy the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2025 at Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex from February 17–22. Meanwhile, ONE 171: Qatar edition is set to return at Lusail Sports Arena on February 20.

For racing fans, the Visit Qatar E1 Doha GP will take place at The Pearl Island on February 21–22, where electric powerboats will showcase their speed and agility. Additionally, the second edition of the Qatar 1812 KM - FIA World Endurance Championship 2025 will be held at Lusail International Circuit from February 26–28, featuring top-tier racing superstars.

Sports enthusiasts can also explore the Qatar Sports Show, which will highlight the best of Qatar’s sports scene from February 10–12 at Katara Hall. In football, the much-anticipated Match for Hope 2025 returns on February 14 at Stadium 974, where football legends and top creators will compete while raising funds for charity. Aspire Dome is also hosting a Sportology Tournament from February 20-24.

Concerts, Performances and Entertainments

Several theatrical performances are set to take place across the country this month. These include Talbeen El Ghorb, showing at U Venue from February 3–5, and Al Doctor Theatrical Play, taking place at Katara’s Drama Theater from February 5–7. On February 14, Marwan Khoury & Abeer Nehme will deliver an unforgettable performance at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

Classical music enthusiasts can enjoy the Baraha Musical Concert from February 14–19 at Barahat Msheireb in Msheireb Downtown Doha or experience Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8 on February 1 at the Qatar National Convention Centre. The same venue will also host an Illusion Show on February 14–15, featuring jaw-dropping tricks and mind-bending illusions.

Exhibitions and Festivals

Qatar’s entertainment scene is rich with insightful exhibitions and festivals that celebrate various aspects of the country’s culture, artistry, and heritage. The 12th Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition, one of the region’s most prominent agricultural events focused on innovative solutions, will take place from February 4 to 8 at Katara Cultural Village. Meanwhile, The Pearl Food Festival will be held at Porto Arabia from January 30 to February 8. Geekend the country’s largest pop culture event is also returning to Geekdom Building at Lusail Boulevard from February 6-8.

The Qatar Camel Festival is also returning with a variety of events, competitions, and activities from January 29 to February 21 at Al Shahaniya Camel Racetrack. Additionally, the Halal Qatar Festival will launch its 13th edition in 2025 from February 19 to 24 at the southern area of Katara.

