Africa is on the cusp of a tourism renaissance. With its extraordinary natural beauty, cultural diversity, and expansive coastline, the continent is well poised to become one of the world’s most exciting cruise destinations. Now is the time to transform long-recognised potential into lasting progress — and cruise tourism is one of the avenues to help achieve this.

As managing director of MSC Cruises South Africa, I’ve seen how cruising offers valuable travel experiences and acts as a catalyst for economic growth, job creation and regional development. Through collaboration and investment, the full value of cruise tourism across Africa can be unlocked.

A coastline of opportunity

Africa’s more than 30,000 kilometres of coastline span vibrant cities, pristine beaches, and diverse ecosystems, from the Indian Ocean to the Atlantic. Ports like Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha, Richards Bay, Maputo and Walvis Bay already welcome cruise ships, with some offering facilities to service vessels. These destinations demonstrate the potential that exists and lay a foundation for future growth.

We’re looking ahead to the upcoming 2025/26 season, with MSC Opera returning to South African waters and extending to destinations such as Port Louis and, for the first time, Mamoudzou in the Comorian Archipelago. These itineraries reflect the growing appeal of African coastal cruising and what’s possible when a shared vision for tourism development is embraced.

Laying the groundwork for growth

For this industry to flourish, there’s growing recognition of the importance of holistic infrastructure development. Modern ships can carry up to 10,000 people (passengers and crew), representing a larger economic opportunity, but many African cities will need to strengthen their capacity to handle this scale of tourism.

While well-equipped ports are essential, a quality cruise experience also depends on seamless airport connections, modern roadways, efficient services, and memorable inland excursions. In Durban, for example, easy access to highlights like Hluhluwe or the Drakensberg would enhance visitor experiences.

Equally important are leisure activities that make destinations memorable. From snorkelling in crystal-clear waters and exploring World Heritage sites to enjoying local cuisine, music and cultural experiences, these opportunities create lasting memories for visitors while supporting local businesses. Whether it’s a township tour in Gqeberha, a spice market visit in Port Louis, or a sunset dhow cruise in Maputo, excursions help connect travellers with the heart of each destination.

Cross-sector collaboration is essential to realising cruise tourism’s potential. Partnerships between port authorities, tourism boards, local governments, hotels, transport operators and activity providers help align efforts with broader development goals. By creating cruise-ready cities that act as gateways to inland adventures and cultural experiences, lasting value can be generated for local communities and visitors alike.

Tourism that enriches and empowers

Sustainable growth is a vital focus. From adopting cleaner fuel technologies and advanced waste management systems to efficient itineraries, environmental responsibility is increasingly embedded in cruise operations.

Equally important is the potential for cruise tourism to uplift communities. Prioritising partnerships with local guides, artisans and entrepreneurs ensures that each stop on a cruise route contributes to job creation, cultural exchange, and small business growth.

With training and enterprise support, local communities can become active participants in the tourism economy, creating authentic, meaningful experiences for visitors while expanding opportunity at home.

Working together for shared success

A notable aspect of Africa’s cruise tourism journey is the growing spirit of collaboration. Globally, successful cruise destinations have been built on coordinated strategies between public and private stakeholders. Africa is no exception. From joint marketing to infrastructure development, there’s a unique opportunity to harness the power of partnership.

Regional cooperation can take this further. Multi-country cruise itineraries offer unmatched variety, and by working together to streamline visa processes, harmonise standards, and co-promote cruise corridors, African nations can create an interconnected cruise experience that benefits all.

A bright future in sight

The global cruise industry has already shown its transformative potential. For example, Florida’s cruise sector contributes over $168 billion to its economy. While every region is unique, Africa, too, can chart its own course. Already, tourism contributes 8.8% to South Africa’s GDP, with room for growth. Looking at the achievements of peers like Morocco and Greece reveals the potential.

In Morocco and Greece, strategic investment, coordinated marketing, and public-private partnerships have revitalised coastal towns into vibrant cruise destinations. Casablanca and Tangier have become gateways to cultural experiences, while Greece’s islands offer itineraries filled with history, cuisine and natural beauty. These examples illustrate how infrastructure and partnerships can position cruise tourism as a driver for inclusive growth, job creation and international visibility — a model for South Africa and the continent.

This is a moment of opportunity. With aligned policies, investment and a shared commitment to inclusive development, Africa can position itself as a leading cruise destination, combining innovation, sustainability and cultural connection.

This transformation is not only possible, but already underway. Through collective effort, African tourism’s future can be unlocked and shaped for generations to come.

