In a statement marking World Food Safety Day, Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, underscored the critical importance of ensuring food safety as a cornerstone for strengthening food security and promoting economic and social well-being in the United Arab Emirates.

Her Excellency stated: "As part of its National Food Security Strategy, the UAE is committed to enabling all citizens and residents of the UAE to have access to healthy, safe, nutritious and sufficient food, at reasonable prices in all circumstances, to lead an active and healthy lifestyle. This underscores the country's dedication to upholding the highest food safety standards across the entire food supply chain. The UAE already boasts an integrated food control system in collaboration with relevant stakeholders."

Marking this year's World Food Safety Day under the theme 'Food Safety: Prepare for the Unexpected,' Her Excellency emphasised the UAE's robust regulatory system that guarantees food safety from importation or local production through all supply chains to consumers. Her Excellency reiterated that the Ministry collaborates with various strategic partners to enhance control procedures, enforce food safety, and ensure the quality of food health systems aligns with the best international standards. This, in turn, reflects positively on the prosperity of diverse economic sectors and enhances the quality of life within the community.

In conclusion, Her Excellency underscored the vital importance of raising community awareness to bolster food safety. Raising awareness among individuals about proper storage, cooking, and consumption of food is essential to safeguard their health, promote well-being, and achieve the overarching goal of accessing nutritionally rich food to ensure a better quality of life for the present as well as the future generations.