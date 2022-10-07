Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) is set to showcase the success and impact of the UAE nuclear energy sector at the forthcoming World Association of Nuclear Operators’ (WANO) Biennial General Meeting (BGM) in Prague, Czech Republic between 9 and 11 October. Held under the theme ‘One WANO – A Global Commitment to Nuclear Excellence’, the WANO BGM brings together companies and countries involved in commercial nuclear operations, and works with them to assess, benchmark and improve performance globally through mutual support, exchange of information and emulation of best practices.

Through the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, a major strategic energy infrastructure project, the UAE is recognized as a global nuclear energy leader, demonstrating that nuclear energy is an essential climate solution that is having a real impact economically and environmentally today. ENEC has been an active WANO member since 2010, regularly participating in the organization’s workshops, events and training programs with His Excellency Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, ENEC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, elected to the WANO Atlanta Center Governing Board in August 2015.

WANO’s mission is to maximize the safety and reliability of nuclear energy plants worldwide, and the group includes more than 120 members responsible for operating more than 430 civil nuclear reactors around the world.

With both Units 1 and 2 generating clean electricity every minute of the day and with Unit 3 is in preparations for commercial operations – the Barakah Plant is spearheading the decarbonization of the UAE’s power sector and forms an essential component of the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy. The nuclear sector as whole is a vital part of the UAE’s clean energy ecosystem of low-carbon technologies, ensuring the reliability, efficiency and resilience of the UAE grid for at least the next 60 years.