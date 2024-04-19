emt Distribution, a leading cybersecurity distributor, is proud to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor at GISEC 2024, the region's premier cybersecurity event. Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from the 23rd to 25th of April 2024 , GISEC Global is set to bring together industry leaders, innovators, and experts from around the globe to explore the latest trends and solutions in cybersecurity.

As a Gold Sponsor, emt Distribution will showcase its commitment to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and services to businesses across the region. With a focus on empowering organizations to protect their digital assets and mitigate cyber risks, emt Distribution brings a wealth of expertise and a portfolio of best-in-class technologies to the table.

Emt Distribution will be having keynote sessions on the main stage on upskilling platforms and education as well as technology presentations in the Critical Infrastructure & X-Labs stages. We will also be showcasing cybersecurity kiosks at different locations at GISEC which will be available for visitors to do a free scan & sanitization of devices.

"We are thrilled to be a Gold Sponsor at GISEC 2024, a platform that fosters collaboration and innovation in the cybersecurity landscape," said Mo Mobasseri, CEO at emt Distribution. "This partnership underscores our dedication to driving excellence in cybersecurity and supporting organizations in their quest to stay ahead of emerging threats. At our booth at GISEC we will be having our vendors Progress Software and Cyberbit, who are our strategic partners along with SecureG, Plextrac and CoreView. "

During the event, emt Distribution will showcase its comprehensive range of cybersecurity offerings, including advanced threat detection and response solutions, data protection technologies, and cloud security solutions. We will also be running a workshop in Generative Ai in Cybersecurity and Certified trainings by CompTIA and CertNexus. Attendees can expect insightful demonstrations, engaging discussions, and networking opportunities with industry experts.

"We invite all attendees to visit our booth at GISEC 2024 to learn more about how emt Distribution can help bolster their cybersecurity posture and navigate the evolving threat landscape," added Mo Mobasseri.

Join emt Distribution at GISEC 2024 from 23rd April to 25th April 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 10 am to 6 pm. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with cybersecurity leaders, discover innovative solutions, and take your security strategy to the next level.

For more information about emt Distribution and its participation at GISEC 2024, please visit www.emtmeta.com

About emt Distribution:

emt Distribution is a leading cybersecurity distributor, offering a comprehensive range of solutions and services to businesses across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. With a focus on innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction, emt Distribution is committed to helping organizations protect their digital assets and navigate the complexities of the modern threat landscape.

