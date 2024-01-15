Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, announces its prominent involvement and diamond sponsorship in leading district cooling conferences and exhibitions, with a particular focus on events hosted by the International District Energy Association (IDEA) in 2024 as part of the Annual Sustaining Sponsor Program. This includes IDEA Campus Energy2024 which will be held in San Francisco, USA between February 20 and 23, IDEA2024 which will be held in Orlando, USA, between June 17 and 20 and other significant webinars and workshops scheduled for the year 2024.

Distinguished as the first organization in the Middle East to assume the role of a diamond sponsor for international conferences and events, Empower is poised to make a substantial impact. These conferences attract global attention, drawing hundreds of delegations from both governmental and private sectors, as well as thousands of experts hailing from more than 30 countries.

In a recent statement, Empower emphasized its commitment to sponsoring such prestigious international events, citing their pivotal role in strengthening the company’s ties with leaders in the strategic district cooling industry. The participation further serves to build cross-continental connections with specialized governmental and non-governmental institutions and companies worldwide. This initiative aims to strengthen Empower's position as the dominant and largest district cooling services provider on a global scale.

Empower further explained that its sponsorship of these international events offers various opportunities for stakeholder companies, enabling them to showcase their best practices and innovations, expanding the adaptable landscape for the development of energy and cooling systems in cities, universities, and communities worldwide.

Translating leadership vision into action

His Excellency Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said, “Our diamond sponsorship of the 2024 international conferences and exhibitions holds insightful importance for Empower, as the world’s largest district cooling services provider. These events offer a unique opportunity to highlight in many international forums, the UAE's efforts and the visionary leadership's commitment to addressing climate challenges while advancing towards sustainability. Through this sponsorship, we aim to share Empower's strategy and objectives with the global market”.

Distinctive Emirati progress

According to Rob Thornton, President & CEO of the International District Energy Association (IDEA), district cooling is one of the key pillars in the UAE’s efforts to achieve energy efficiency and cut carbon emissions. It is also a smart response to the global challenge of climate change, and the United Arab Emirates has already made great progress through investments in infrastructure and innovation. Empower, the world's largest district cooling services provider strongly believes in empowering communities with knowledge and tools to embrace these sustainable solutions by showcasing cutting-edge technologies and implementation strategies at global events like IDEA's exhibitions and conferences.

-Ends-