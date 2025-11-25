Dubai, UAE — Emirates Shipping Association brought together members, stakeholders, and industry leaders for Latitude 25°, its annual end-of-year gathering held at the terrace of Jumeirah Emirates Towers overlooking the Museum of the Future. The event reflected on a year of progress across the UAE’s maritime sector and highlighted new insights from the Association’s two committees.

The evening was honoured by the presence of H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq AlMarri — Minister of Economy and Tourism, UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism — who spoke about the strategic importance of the maritime sector and its central role in supporting the UAE’s economic growth, diversification, and global connectivity.

Thomas Kazakos, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping, also delivered a keynote, emphasising the industry’s shared responsibility in the global energy transition. He noted that while shipping contributes around 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions, the industry remains committed to driving meaningful progress in decarbonisation.

Emirates Shipping Association Secretary-General Anders Østergaard closed the formal program with a look back at 2025, announcing that the Association has now surpassed 100 members, reinforcing its role as the central platform connecting maritime stakeholders across the UAE. He also shared updates from the Association’s two committees — the Advancing UAE Registry as Flag State & Standardisation of UAE Tax Committee, and the Leadership & Sustainability Committee — initiatives created to bring together leaders from across the maritime ecosystem to address shared priorities and strengthen alignment.

The committees focused on governance, UAE flag development, sustainability, and leadership, providing a structured forum for members to exchange insight and support practical steps that benefit the wider sector. Their work informed the Association’s first White Paper, capturing key themes and perspectives raised throughout the year.

Key insights from the White Paper include:

- The UAE maritime sector contributed AED 135 billion to national GDP in 2024.

- The UAE ranks 12th globally in ship ownership by fleet value.

- Only 1–2% of UAE-owned vessels are registered under the UAE flag, signalling opportunities to enhance alignment and service standards.

- Unified policy, improved digital services, and ecosystem coordination will be essential to sustaining the UAE’s rise as a global maritime centre.

A major milestone in 2025 was the Maritime Leadership Program (MLP25), held in Singapore. UAE maritime leaders engaged with international partners on digitalisation, maritime security, the energy transition, and talent development. The program continued to strengthen ties between the UAE and Singapore’s world-class maritime ecosystems.

Capt. Abdulkareem Almessabi, Chairman of Emirates Shipping Association, said: “Latitude 25° gives our community a moment to recognise the progress made this year and align on the work ahead. The insights gathered through our committees and reflected in the White Paper show the strength of collaboration across the sector, and we look forward to continuing this momentum in 2026.”

Planning for MLP26 and the next phase of committee work is underway. Updates will be shared in early 2026 as the Association continues to support collaboration and industry development across the UAE’s maritime community. The Association thanks its members, partners, and supporters for their continued engagement throughout the year.

About Emirates Shipping Association

Emirates Shipping Association represents and advocates for the UAE’s maritime cluster. By working closely with industry stakeholders and policymakers, the Association is dedicated to enhancing the UAE’s status as a global maritime hub while advancing sustainability and innovation in the sector.