Arab Finance: Egypt has been elected to a seat on the General Assembly of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Transport.

Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir said the win underscores Egypt’s leading position in the maritime transport sector.

The minister also said that this win reflects international confidence in the country's efforts to develop maritime routes and ports, while strengthening maritime safety, security, and environmental protection.

El-Wazir added that Egypt will continue to play an active role within the organization and contribute to shaping international policies related to maritime navigation, in a way that promotes global trade and improves supply chain efficiency.

He noted that the Egyptian delegation to the IMO elections outlined the factors that qualify Egypt for the role, including its position as a major maritime nation.

The delegation also highlighted Egypt’s multi-year strategy to upgrade and expand its ports and its contribution to regional and international trade, strengthened by its location along one of the world’s most important maritime routes—the Suez Canal.