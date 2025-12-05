Manchester City and Etihad Airways have today launched ‘Lights Out’, a new piece of augmented highlights content that sees Erling Haaland, Rayan Aït-Nouri and Nico O’Reilly race through a virtual Yas Marina Circuit

‘Lights Out’ is the latest instalment in the Club’s augmented highlights series with Etihad Airways, following the ‘Beyond Borders’ campaign release earlier this year

Abu Dhabi: Manchester City and Etihad Airways have today launched ‘Lights Out’, the latest augmented highlights content that sees Erling Haaland, Rayan Aït-Nouri and Nico O’Reilly race through a virtual Yas Marina Circuit ahead of the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.

Building on the success of the ‘Beyond Borders’ campaign released earlier this year, the new content again brings together augmented highlights and player-tracking data to replicate key City moments from across the season, as well as integrating Etihad’s newest destinations, including Krabi, Hanoi and Sumatra.

The video also features a range of interactive virtual elements, from Haaland’s robot celebration to Aït-Nouri driving through Hanoi’s famous Train Street, giving fans an engaging new way to experience the campaign and connect with the action.

