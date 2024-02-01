Dubai: The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is thrilled to announce a partnership with Investment Corporation of Dubai, Dubai Business Associates and FlyDubai. Through this collaboration, the Festival is able to expand the reach of Youth Day 2024, by inviting students from across the region to a fully-paid trip including flights, accommodation, and a rich and extensive experience at the Festival and beyond.

Youth Day is a full day of programming covering topics from artificial intelligence and innovation to literature and sustainability, all with an anchoring focus on Arabic culture, to students in the wider Gulf region. Individuals ages 16 and above are invited to join Youth Day, which will be held on Thursday 1 February 2024 at the Intercontinental – Dubai Festival City. It will give participants the opportunity to attend sessions that are curated specially to develop the flexibility and resilience required to keep pace with – or ahead of – the changes that will be inevitably experienced in an increasingly fluid and unpredictable world. The event is accessible by a pass that is priced nominally at AED 125 and includes a networking lunch.

Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of Emirates Literature Foundation, Director of Emirates Airline Festival of Literature and Managing Director of ELF Publishing said: “Emirates LitFest is committed to embracing diversity and fostering global connections and it gives me great pride that we able to open the doors to youth across the GCC and Jordan to come to Dubai and witness first-hand both the hospitality of the UAE and the meaningful conversations at the Festival. ICD and DBA have been valued partners of ours for several years and we are happy to have FlyDubai on board to collaborate on this innovative cultural exchange initiative.”

Douraid Zaghouani, Chief Operating Officer at ICD, comments: “ICD is proud to partner with Emirates LitFest for the sixth consecutive year. The Festival is a trailblazing fixture in Dubai’s cultural scene, and has been able to attract talent from all over the globe year after year, notably spotlighting otherwise missed talents from the Arab world. He added “The Festival focus this year is on youth and is sure to be a space for creativity, inspiration, and exchange of ideas and opinions.”

James Maughan, Director of Dubai Business Associates programme at Falcon and Associates, said: “Dubai Business Associates programme is thrilled to be partnering with the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature. Youth Day 2024 is a fantastic opportunity to supercharge this year’s Festival, pulling in young talent from across the region and equipping participants with the real-world skills they will need to thrive as they progress through their careers. Emirates Airline Festival of Literature and Dubai Business Associates programme have always shared this same educational mission, reflecting Dubai’s own commitment to the fostering of talented young professionals, and I’m sure that this year’s festival will be as immersive and thought-provoking as ever.”

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai said: "We are pleased to support this cultural event in the UAE through our sponsorship. This highlights our commitment to strengthening cultural ties in the region and supporting the youth. Our flights are a catalyst that promote free flow of cultural exchange and attracts innovators from all over the world. We, at flydubai, are keen to support the International Youth Day in our home Dubai, and we are committed to investing in the development of youth. We are happy to support this global exchange of culture and knowledge Via the Dubai Aviation Hub and our extensive network which spans over 120 destinations."



The incredible line-up of speakers for the Youth Day includes Mai Al-Nakib, award-winning Kuwaiti writer; Nizar Habash, specialist in computational linguistics; Saud Al Sanousi, winner of the 2013 International Prize for Arabic Fiction Toby Walsh, one of the world’s leading researchers in AI; Tony Fadell, Silicon Valley entrepreneur and ‘father of the iPod’ and Zahran Al Qasimi, winner of the 2023 International Prize for Arabic Fiction.

The regional Youth Day participants itinerary will include attending Arabic sessions across the Festival period and unwinding in the evening at LitFest After Hours with a feast of performances, games, activities, and food. Outside the Emirates LitFest, they will enjoy a robust social programme with visits penned into various museums and cultural centres.

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is the flagship event of the Emirates Literature Foundation, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai. The Festival is held with the support of Title Sponsor, Emirates Airline, and Founding Partner, Dubai Culture & Arts Authority.

For more information on the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, visit their website, and for the latest updates on the upcoming Festival, follow @EmiratesLitFest on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and LinkedIn.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact EmiratesLiteratureFoundation@actionprgroup.com

About the Emirates Literature Foundation:

The Emirates Literature Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation which supports and nurtures a love of literature in the United Arab Emirates and the region, through a programme of varied cultural initiatives.

Established in 2013 by Royal Decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Foundation aims to foster a love for literature, with a focus on the Arabic language.

In line with the National Reading Policy of the UAE, the Foundation has implemented several long-term projects including the First Chapter, the School Librarian of the Year Award, Kateb Maktub, and From the Inside Out, as well as conducting year-round student education programmes, book clubs and mentorship programmes. The Foundation’s previous initiatives included the 2020 International Literary Festivals Conference, the 2017 Dubai International Publishing Conference and the 2016 Dubai Translation Conference.

The Foundation is also the governing body of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, the UAE’s premier literary festival.

About the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature:

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is the Arab World’s largest celebration of the written and spoken word, featuring international and regional writers, poets, thinkers, and speakers from around the world. Over the last 15 years more than 2000 authors from over one hundred countries have spoken at the Festival. The Festival reached more than 380,000 people, in person and via live streaming. Sessions included Brian Cox, Oliver Jeffers, Bonnie Garmus, Jeffrey Archer, Bolu Babalola. For the first time ever, the Festival had a guest curator, BAFTA-nominated writer and poet, Lemn Sissay.

The aim of the Festival is to develop a culture of reading as an enjoyable habit in the UAE, and its efforts have been recognised through many awards over the years. By providing an equal platform for international and locally based talents, the Festival continues to build the literary landscape in the UAE and further afield. Alongside the main programme, the Festival organises an Education programme, reaching students across the seven emirates of the UAE. There are also student competitions, held in Arabic and English, which allow young people to showcase their skills through poetry, short stories and reading.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Festival is a key part of the Emirates Literature Foundation, which was established in 2013 by Royal Decree. In partnership with Emirates Airline and the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate’s dedicated authority for heritage, arts, and culture, the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature will be back in 2024. For information and updates about the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature visit the website: www.emirateslitfest.com

About the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD):

Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) is the principal investment arm of the Government of Dubai. It was established in May 2006 by decree (11) of 2006 and mandated with the consolidation and management of the Government of Dubai’s portfolio of commercial companies and investments. ICD was also assigned the provision of strategic oversight to portfolio companies through the development and implementation of effective corporate governance policies, and sound investment strategies. ICD is focused on maximizing stakeholder value for the long-term benefit of the Emirate.

ICD’s portfolio comprises some of Dubai’s most recognized companies, and represents a cross-section of vital economic sectors that the Government of Dubai has deemed strategic for the continued development and growth of the Emirate. The sectors include financial services, transportation, energy and industry, real estate and construction, hospitality and leisure, retail, and other holdings. In addition, ICD has embarked on a disciplined and sustainable strategy of global investments, which are synergistic with its existing portfolio, to extend Dubai’s presence and expertise into international markets.

For more information, please visit: http://www.icd.gov.ae/

For press enquiries, contact: pressenquiries@sabaconsultants.ae

About Dubai Business Associates:

Run under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Business Associates programme offers outstanding and ambitious graduates an unrivalled opportunity to study and do business in Dubai, a dynamic and multicultural hub for global commerce, to develop as future global leaders.

Through a practical, project-based learning approach, Dubai Business Associates facilitates the transition from talented young graduates to future global leaders with highly sought-after skills, thereby serving as a bridge between university and the world of work.

To know more about the Dubai Business Associates Programme please visit: https://dubaibusinessassociates.ae/



About flydubai

From its home in Dubai, flydubai has created a network of more than 120 destinations served by a fleet of 84 aircraft. Since commencing operations in June 2009, flydubai has been committed to removing barriers to travel, creating free flows of trade and tourism and enhancing connectivity between different cultures across its ever-expanding network.

flydubai has marked its journey with a number of milestones:

An expanding network: Created a network of more than 120 destinations in 54 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent, and South-East Asia.

Serving underserved markets: Opened more than 75 new routes that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai or were not served by a UAE national carrier from Dubai.

An efficient single fleet-type: Operates a single fleet-type of 84 Boeing 737 aircraft and includes: 29 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 52 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 03 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Enhancing connectivity: Carried more than 100 million passengers since it began operations in 2009.

For all our latest news, please visit the flydubai Newsroom.