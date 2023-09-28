Dubai: The Emirates Literature Foundation is thrilled to announce the launch of the 2024 edition of their annual student competitions: the Chevron Readers’ Cup competition and the Emirates NBD Poetry for All Competition. Both educational initiatives are designed with the aim to nurture young talents, foster a love for literature, and promote creative expression among the youth across the region.

Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of the Emirates Literature Foundation, Director of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature and Managing Director of ELF Publishing said: “We understand that every child is unique, and our competitions are tailored to engage each child in a way that best suits their abilities and interests. We want to give every child the highest chance of falling in love with literature, whether it's through reading, writing, performing, or creating with their hands. We give each child an opportunity to immerse themselves in the magical world of storytelling.”

"At Chevron, we consider it our responsibility to the future generations to support initiatives that promote learning, innovation and skill development.” said Renu Sharma, General Manager ME JV’s Aviation, Chevron. “Chevron Readers’ Cup encourages students to read critically and comprehend complex ideas as individuals and in teams and they develop as well-rounded individuals who will contribute positively to society and drive progress. Chevron continues to focus on education as one of its important pillars for social investment programs around the world.

Moadh Bukhash, Chief Marketing Officer at Emirates NBD, said: “We are pleased to support The Emirates Literature Foundation’s Emirates NBD Poetry for All competition. As a leading local bank, Emirates NBD has a deep commitment to the UAE community. We believe that cultural preservation and innovation can and should go hand in hand. The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature enables us to give back to our wonderful community and contribute to safeguarding our nation’s rich cultural heritage, by providing students a platform to carry the legacy of our forefathers.”

The Chevron Readers’ Cup competition is designed to ignite a passion for reading among students. This inter-school competition encourages teamwork, critical thinking, and a deep understanding of selected literary works. Students will have the opportunity to delve into a curated list of engaging reading material and go head-to-head to answer book-related quizzes. More information about the competition can be found on the Chevron Readers’ Cup webpage.

The Emirates NBD Poetry for All competition celebrates the magic of poetry performance and recital. This competition invites students to explore their poetic abilities and share their unique perspectives through the tapestry of poetry. With a focus on self-expression, cultural appreciation, and emotional depth, the Poetry for All Competition provides a platform for students to showcase their talents and connect with their peers through the beauty of spoken word. Further details about the competition can be accessed at the Emirates NBD Poetry for All webpage.

The competitions are run in Arabic and English languages. Chevron Readers’ Cup is open to all full-time students in the GCC (UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait) and the deadline to register for the competition is 2 October 2023. Emirates NBD Poetry for All Competition is open to all full-time students in the UAE and competition registrations close on 24 October 2023. The winners will be recognized at Prize Giving ceremonies at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature in January/February 2024. The winning individuals/teams will receive cash prizes, trophies, and certificates.

For further information about the competition including details on how to enter, visit the webpages for Chevron Readers’ Cup and Emirates NBD Poetry for All competitions.

More information about the Emirates Literature Foundation can be found online and year-round news of #ELFDubai

About the Emirates Literature Foundation:

The Emirates Literature Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation which supports and nurtures a love of literature in the United Arab Emirates and the region, through a programme of varied cultural initiatives.

Established in 2013 by Royal Decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Foundation aims to foster a love for literature, with a focus on the Arabic language.

In line with the National Reading Policy of the UAE, the Foundation has implemented several long-term projects including the First Chapter, the School Librarian of the Year Award, Kateb Maktub, and From the Inside Out, as well as conducting year-round student education programmes, book clubs and mentorship programmes. The Foundation’s previous initiatives included the 2020 International Literary Festivals Conference, the 2017 Dubai International Publishing Conference and the 2016 Dubai Translation Conference.

The Foundation is also the governing body of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, the UAE’s premier literary festival.

About the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature:

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is the Arab World’s largest celebration of the written and spoken word, featuring international and regional writers, poets, thinkers, and speakers from around the world. Over the last 15 years more than 2000 authors from over one hundred countries have spoken at the Festival. The Festival reached more than 380,000 people, in person and via live streaming. Sessions included Brian Cox, Oliver Jeffers, Bonnie Garmus, Jeffery Archer, Bolu Babalola. For the first time ever, the Festival had a guest curator, BAFTA-nominated writer and poet, Lemn Sissay.

The aim of the Festival is to develop a culture of reading as an enjoyable habit in the UAE, and its efforts have been recognised through many awards over the years. By providing an equal platform for international and locally based talents, the Festival continues to build the literary landscape in the UAE and further afield. Alongside the main programme, the Festival organises an Education programme, reaching students across the seven emirates of the UAE. There are also student competitions, held in Arabic and English, which allow young people to showcase their skills through poetry, short stories and reading.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Festival is a key part of the Emirates Literature Foundation, which was established in 2013 by Royal Decree. In partnership with Emirates Airline and the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate’s dedicated authority for heritage, arts, and culture, the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature will be back in 2024. For information and updates about the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature visit the website: www.emirateslitfest.com