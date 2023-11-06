Plus special guest Calum Scott

Ed Sheeran will bring his record-breaking ‘+ - = ÷ x’ Mathematics Tour to Asia, Middle East and Europe in 2024 (full dates can be found below). Information about pre-sale/on-sale dates and ticket purchasing can be found at www.edsheerandxb.com.

Global superstar Ed Sheeran is set to take Dubai by storm on the 19th and 20th January, in what will be the largest open-air concert ever to take place in Dubai. Brought to the Emirate by All Things Live Middle East and supported by Dubai Calendar and Coca-Cola Arena, Sheeran, who has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, will perform at The Sevens Stadium for what is promising to be an unforgettable two-night only music marvel for tens of thousands of residents and visitors alike.

Sheeran, who has already released two albums in 2023, ‘Autumn Variations’ and ‘-‘ (Deluxe) featuring hit single ‘Eyes Closed’, will perform in ‘the round’, his signature format featuring a 360-degree central stage, allowing fans to surround the musician and enjoy an unmatched immersive close-up experience. The ‘Shape of You’ singer-songwriter is returning to perform in the UAE for the first time since 2017.

Thomas Ovesen, CEO, All Things Live Middle East, said: “We look forward to welcoming back one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time to the Sevens Stadium to perform his record-breaking Mathematics show. Fans will be treated to Ed Sheeran performing in the round, and for the first time in Dubai since 2017, having already wowed over 3 million fans with an incredible repertoire of music in the Mathematics ‘+ - = ÷ x’ Tour.”

Sheeran’s upcoming Asia dates will be his first since 2019, the Middle East dates will be his first since 2017 and the European shows following on from his stint on the continent last year. The news comes hot on the heels of his record-breaking USA tour, where Ed set multiple attendance records including Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium; the latter seeing Ed secure the largest single day concert attendance in the USA, ever.

This year alone, Sheeran released two albums, ‘-ʼ (Subtract) and Autumn Variations, both of which flew to No.1 across the globe. Released to critical acclaim in May and September respectively, Sheeran worked with The National’s Aaron Dessner on both LPs.

FULL 2024 TOUR DATES

Mon 15-Jan Bahrain Al Dana Amphitheatre NEW DATE

Fri 19 Jan Dubai The Sevens Stadium NEW DATE

Sat 20 Jan Dubai The Sevens Stadium NEW DATE

Sat 27-Jan Osaka, Japan Kyocera Dome

Wed 31-Jan Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Dome

Sat 3-Feb Kaohsiung Kaohsiung National Stadium

Sat 10-Feb Bangkok, Thailand Rajamangala Stadium

Fri 16-Feb Singapore National Stadium

Sat 24-Feb Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Bukit Jalil National Stadium

Sat 2-Mar Jakarta, Indonesia Gelora Bung Karno Stadium

Sat 9-Mar Manila, Philippines SMDC Festival Grounds

Sat 16-Mar Mumbai, India Mahalaxmi Race Course

Wed 26-Jun Malta * Ta' Qali National Park NEW DATE

Sat 29-Jun Tenerife * Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López NEW DATE

Fri 12-Jul Gdańsk, Poland Polsat Plus Arena

Sat 13-Jul Gdańsk, Poland Polsat Plus Arena ADDED SHOW

Sat 20-Jul Budapest, Hungary Puskás Aréna

Sat 27-Jul Hradec Králové, Czech Republic Park 360

Sat 3-Aug Kaunas, Lithuania Darius and Girėnas Stadium

Sun 4-Aug Kaunas, Lithuania Darius and Girėnas Stadium ADDED SHOW

Sat 10-Aug Zagreb, Croatia Hipodrom

Sat 17-Aug Belgrade, Serbia Ušće Park

Sat 24-Aug Bucharest, Romania The National Arena

Sat 31-Aug Sofia, Bulgaria Vasil Levski Stadium

Sat 7-Sep Cyprus Larnaca Marina NEW DATE

Sun 8-Sep Cyprus Larnaca Marina NEW DATE

