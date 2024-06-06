UAE, Dubai: This Eid Al Adha, from 16th June to 21st June, UAE residents and visitors can enjoy a variety of exciting experiences. These cover entertainment offerings, delicious Eid Al Adha treats, across Dubai’s iconic destinations featuring Real Madrid World, RIVERLAND™ Dubai, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, Lapita and LEGOLAND® Hotel located at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East's largest theme park destination.

During Eid Al Adha, guests can take advantage of Dubai Parks™ and Resorts’ latest ‘Get Two Park Tickets For The Price Of One’ offer*, providing entry to two parks of choice on the same day, including Real Madrid World, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai and LEGOLAND® Waterpark, for the price of one park at AED 295* per person online in advance and AED 330 per person at the gate. From adrenaline-pumping rollercoasters, captivating shows, to interactive experiences and an array of dining options, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts offer experiences for all ages.

Starting with Real Madrid World, families and football enthusiasts are welcome to head over to the first ever Real Madrid-football themed park, with over 40 original Real Madrid-themed experiences and attractions and an exclusive opportunity to feel closer to their football heroes. From visiting the locker rooms of Real Madrid players and safeguarding the club’s iconic trophies, to enjoying exciting attractions, captivating entertainment shows and the exhilarating region’s first wooden rollercoaster and tallest ride in the world. Indoor attractions like The Real Challenge await thrill-seekers with sports activities, arcade games, and photo opportunities. At ‘Meet the Stars’ football fans can snap selfies with life-sized figures of past and present legends for an awe-inspiring moment, as well as visit Bernabeu Experience, where they can admire and snapshot the 14 football European cups and 11 Basketball European cups. Real Madrid World promises an unforgettable adventure for all.

Eid Al Adha celebrations cannot be complete without visiting RIVERLAND™ Dubai, which presents to visitors a captivating new Bollywood dance show, ‘Jashn-e-Rajmahal’ from 16th June to 21st June, at the Royal Plaza outside Rajmahal at 7:15pm. Furthermore, dazzling fireworks display await everyone on the 1st & 2nd day of Eid at 9:15pm, while the eco-friendly daily laser shows will light up the skies three times every evening at 7:30pm, 8:20pm and 9:30pm. All the young dinosaurs’ lovers together with their families are invited to enjoy the popular ‘Dino Mania’ show, the first dinosaur show of its kind in the region happening every Wednesday to Sunday at 8:45pm until 23rd June 2024. At Al Mashowa guests can indulge in a delicious Eid dinner buffet from 16th – 18th June, featuring authentic Arabic dishes such as Hot & Cold Mezze and desserts, priced at AED120 per person and AED 60 per child aged 5 to 10 years old.

Over at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the region, offering a lineup of spectacular activities and delights this Eid Al Adha. Guests are also welcome to experience 29 thrilling rides, attractions, and live entertainment as well as explore ‘DreamWorks’ zone, marking one of the largest indoor attraction zones in the region with 12 attractions and rides inspired by iconic films such as Shrek and Kung Fu Panda and more. The little ones can meet their favourite characters and enjoy live shows including ‘Just Smurf It’ and all the martial arts mastery of ‘Kung Fu Academy’. They can choose their favourite bite out of a range of delicious dining outlets and explore the whimsical new retail collection at DreamWorks Stores, featuring the latest shirts, shorts, and more.

Lapita, Dubai ParksTM and Resorts’, invites families to enjoy the ultimate staycation this Eid Al Adha from 16th June to 19th June with its exclusive Kids Go Free summer offer. The resort offers various room options where children can stay and dine for free when accompanied by a paying adult, along with complimentary access to the theme parks. The bed and breakfast package features a delicious breakfast at Kalea Restaurant and a complimentary late check-out. For a more inclusive experience, the full-board staycation includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with the flexibility to dine around the resort. Guests can also celebrate Eid with a themed dinner at Kalea Restaurant on 17th and 18th June, featuring succulent Lamb Ouzi and Lamb Mansaf and kids meet their favourite characters from Shabiaat Al Cartoon on 17th and 18th June. The resort offers various activities for children, including hydroponic farming and games at The Kids Club. Families can also enjoy Mediterranean cuisine at Ari Restaurant and have free access to parks such as MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai, LEGOLAND® Waterpark, RIVERLAND™ Dubai and REAL MADRID WORLD DUBAI making for an unforgettable and relaxing stay.

At LEGOLAND® Hotel, guests are invited to join the special BRICKS BRUNCH – Pirate Fest this Eid, on 15th and 22nd June from 1:00pm to 4:00pm with a unique dining experience full of fun activities, tasty food, and a best-dressed contest. A range of fun activities include a LEGO Building Bonanza, Character Dance Parties, arts & crafts, after-brunch LEGO movies with complimentary popcorn! Furthermore, an AWESOME Eid Dinner Buffet await guests from Monday 17th June to Wednesday 19th June, 6:30pm to 10:00pm at Bricks Family Restaurant, with traditional flavours, surrounded by a world of LEGO bricks.

This Eid Al Adha, guests are invited to select their ideal destinations including thrilling rides and attractions to exciting stays for an unforgettable experience at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts part of Dubai Holding Entertainment’s portfolio of attractions.

-Ends-

Dubai Parks™ and Resorts

Get Two Park Tickets For The Price Of One – offer:

Price: AED 295 per person online in advance and AED 330 per person at the gate

Valid for UAE Residents only. A valid Emirates ID is required for Admission.

This offer provides same-day access to two (2) theme parks out of Real Madrid World, MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai and LEGOLAND® Water Park excluding smaller attractions such as Neon Galaxy and JumpX.

Tickets are non-refundable, non-resalable and non-exchangeable for any other promotion, discount or ticket

Website: https://www.dubaiparksandresorts.com/en

Real Madrid World

Timings: 12:00pm to 9:00pm from Sunday to Thursday and 12:00pm to 10:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays

Website: www.dubaiparksandresorts.com/realmadridworld

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai

Timings: 11:00am to 8:00pm

Website: https://www.motiongatedubai.com/en

LEGOLAND Dubai Resort:

Timings: 10:00am to 6:00pm from Sunday - Thursday and 10:00am to 7:00pm from Friday - Saturday

Website: www.LEGOLAND.ae

RIVERLAND™ Dubai

Date: 16th to 21st June Fireworks on 16th and 17th June



Bollywood Dance Show at Royal Plaza outside Rajmahal, ‘Jasnh-e-Rajmahal' at 7:15pm

Dino Mania show at 8:30pm.

Laser shows daily at 7:30pm, 8:20pm and 9:30pm

Al Mashowa Eid Buffet at 6:00pm until 10:00pm

Price:

Eid Buffet at Al Mashowa priced at AED 120 per person and AED 60 per child aged between 5 to 10. Children below 5 years dine for free.

Guests can enter RIVERLAND™ Dubai for just AED 15 per person, fully redeemable against dining and attractions. Entry is free for Annual Pass Holders and guests with a valid ticket to MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, Neon Galaxy or JUMPX.



Email: AmazingService@DubaiParksandResorts.com

Website: https://www.dubaiparksandresorts.com/en/eid-al-Adha

Lapita Hotel

Date: 16th to 19th June

Offer: Eid-Al-Adha Stay cation with Kids GO Free

Email: Lapita.dubai.reservations@autographhotels.com

Website: https://www.marriott.com/offers/kids-go-free-summer-staycation-off-112107/dxbak-lapita-dubai-parks-and-resorts-autograph-collection?propertycode=dxbak

LEGOLAND® Hotel

Eid Dinner Buffet

Price: AED 195 for adults, Kids Eat Free until 10pm |

Date: Monday 17th June to Wednesday 19th June, 6:30pm to 10:00pm

BRICKS BRUNCH Pirate Fest

Price: AED 225 for Adults, AED 99 for kids. House package available for adults for AED 345

Date 15th and 22nd June from 1:00pm to 4:00pm

Venue: Bricks Family Restaurant, LEGOLAND® Hotel

Email: llhdining@legoland.ae

Website: https://www.legoland.com/dubai/

About Dubai Parks™ and Resorts

Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, is the largest theme park destination in the Middle East. The destination comprises of Real Madrid World MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, LEGO® themed LEGOLAND® Hotel, LAPITA™ Hotel, Autograph Collection, RIVERLAND™ Dubai.

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai is the flagship theme park in Dubai Parks and Resorts and the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the Middle East. Discover the magic of Hollywood like never before and let us introduce you to four world-famous motion picture studios: Dreamworks Animation, Columbia Pictures, Lionsgate, and Smurfs. Based on blockbuster classics like Shrek, Smurfs, Ghostbusters, Madagascar, John Wick and more.

Real Madrid World (RMW) located at Dubai Parks and Resorts, is the first ever Real Madrid-themed theme park in the world with over 40 original Real Madrid-themed rides and attractions, world’s tallest amusement ride and dining venues dedicated to families, Real Madrid fans and theme park enthusiasts.

LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort offers guests an all-encompassing LEGO® adventure. LEGOLAND Theme Park offers unique and interactive experiences for families bringing the well-known LEGO® brick to life in a playful environment. LEGOLAND® Water Park is the region's first water park catering to families with children aged 2-12 years old. LEGOLAND Hotel is a 250 LEGO® fully themed rooms that can accommodate a family of five, offering kids' dedicated services and facilities.

LAPITA™, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, Autograph Collection, is a Polynesian-themed family hotel that is part of Marriott International, where guests can stay just steps away from the world-famous parks.

RIVERLAND™ Dubai is Dubai’s themed food and dining hub that connects the entire destination and takes visitors on a picturesque journey through The French Village, Boardwalk, India Gate, and The Peninsula, providing the perfect backdrop for friends and families to come together, for great restaurant dining, food and entertainment. Entry to RIVERLAND™ Dubai for just AED 15 per person, fully redeemable against dining and attractions. Entry is free for Annual Pass Holders and guests with a valid ticket to MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND Water Park, Neon Galaxy or JUMPX.

JumpX is the region’s largest inflatable park and holder of a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title, featuring an array of adventure zones, climbable walls, tunnels, and obstacles spread across multiple levels. This seasonal attraction caters to guests of all ages and is located in RIVERLAND™ Dubai.

Neon Galaxy is a neon space themed playpark with ninja courses, slides, rope climbing, a wipe-out challenge ball pits and many space themed educational activities that will engage children’s learning while providing endless fun in a safe and stimulating environment.

RIVERLAND™ Dubai also features the world’s largest illuminated camel, breaking a new Guinness World Records™ title for the ‘Largest LED Sculpture of a Mammal’, as well as a brand-new, eco-friendly laser show with colourful lights and laser beams choreographed to themed music.

The destination is located on Sheikh Zayed Road Exit 5 in Dubai, 15 minutes from Dubai Marina, ideally located between both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airports.

For more information, please visit https://www.dubaiparksandresorts.com/en

About Dubai Holding Entertainment™:

Dubai Holding Entertainment is one the largest diversified entertainment groups in the region. It develops, operates and manages some of Dubai’s most iconic attractions and family destinations, creating exceptional experiences, attracting millions of visitors each year. The portfolio includes Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park, comprising of MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the region, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, and the region’s only LEGO® themed LEGOLAND® Hotel as well as Real Madrid World, the first ever Real Madrid-themed park together with RIVERLAND™ Dubai, a themed food and dining hub that connects the destination. Coca-Cola Arena, one of the region’s largest multipurpose indoor arenas; Wild Wadi Waterpark™, Dubai’s original family-friendly waterpark, with views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah; Roxy Cinemas, offering a premium cinema experience across Dubai including Roxy Xtreme, the largest screen in Middle East and North Africa; The Green Planet Dubai, the Middle East’s only indoor tropical rainforest with an outdoor Nature Park, Global Village, the region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment (between October and April); Ain Dubai, the largest and tallest observation wheel in the world, Arabian Radio Network (ARN), the largest radio network in the region; MPN, a multimedia sales house operating premium out-of-home assets, video production, event sponsorship, and activations; among many others.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ariana Jeanette Aaron - Current Global

aaaron@currentglobal.com