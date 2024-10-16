Featuring the region’s biggest bodybuilding competition, the Dubai Muscle Classic and the all-new FMG International Ladies Competition

Engage with headliners and Mr. Olympia champions Phil Heath, Hadi Choopan, Ronnie Coleman and many more at the Dubai Muscle Talks Stage

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The highly anticipated Dubai Muscle Show has announced its return with its most electrifying edition yet from 25th to 27th October at its new home, the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City.

As the Middle East's leading fitness and bodybuilding event, and in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, this year's show is set to transform the fitness world, welcoming over 38,000 strength sports enthusiasts to immerse themselves in bodybuilding competitions, fitness challenges and inspiring talks with some of the industry's biggest legends, including Mr. Olympia champions.

This year’s powerhouse lineup includes Iranian bodybuilding icon Hadi Choopan; Australian actor and bodybuilder Calum Von Moger, known for portraying Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 2018 film Bigger; 8x Mr Olympia Ronnie Coleman; renowned coach Hany Rambod; two-time Mr. Olympia Big Ramy; 2019 Mr. Olympia winner Brandon Curry; 7x Mr. Olympia and American IFBB Pro Phil Heath and Kai Greene, the three-time Arnold Classic winner and Olympia runner-up. These legends will share their expertise at Dubai Muscle Talks, offering attendees insights into elite training methods, nutrition strategies and the mindset of champions. Fans will also have the chance to meet their idols, secure autographs and capture one-on-one moments.

Alongside, over 400 world-class brands will be exhibiting the latest in apparel, supplements, nutrition, accessories, equipment, technology and much more, allowing attendees to experience the most up-to-date products and pick up tonnes of freebies.

The event will also host the Dubai Muscle Classic Presented by Optimum Nutrition, the region’s biggest and most prestigious bodybuilding competition, offering over AED 70,000 in prize money and the chance for athletes to win 13 IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilders) Pro Cards, a gateway to the sport’s highest level. Partnering with the IFBB Pro Elite and the Emirates Bodybuilding Federation, the competition promises jaw-dropping performances, as athletes showcase their dedication and strength on stage.

In a groundbreaking addition, the Fitness Muscle Glamour (FMG) International Ladies Competition will highlight the growing power of women in bodybuilding. FMG will feature both pro and amateur competitors in categories such as Bikini, Bikini Athletic, Wellness, Fitness and Figure.

Promising adrenaline-pumping experiences for all, the first-of-its-kind HYROX 365 Challenge, powered by GymNation, will test hundreds of athletes' endurance in one of the world’s most popular fitness events. Additionally, on 25th October, a fun, cross-community collaboration between GymNation and Hyrox with the Heroes of Hope Foundation will feature a People of Determination competition, promoting fitness and inclusivity for all, with over 50 children participating.

For combat sports athletes, the Forge Grappling Challenge, presented by Roger Gracie Academy Dubai, will feature live Jiu-Jitsu showdowns and expert-led seminars and demonstrations designed to maximise performance at all levels. Team Nogueira Dubai will host the Future Champions Tournament, showcasing the next generation of Boxing, MMA and Muay Thai talents, alongside live demonstrations and training sessions for young fighters on the 25th. For those interested in lifting, The Den lifting Zone by The Den DXB will host workshops and competitions throughout the weekend, with an Olympic Weightlifting Masterclass led by Olympic Weightlifting Specialist, Sonny Webster.

Sharing his excitement for the show, Tom Reece, Marketing Director at IEG Events, organisers of the exhibition, said: "The Dubai Muscle Show has always been about celebrating strength, health and the incredible community that surrounds fitness. This year, we're pushing the boundaries even further. With an impressive lineup of bodybuilding legends, the latest in fitness innovations and experiences designed to engage and inspire, we're creating an event that is unlike any other. We can't wait to welcome people from around the world to witness firsthand the power and passion that is, the Dubai Muscle Show."

The Dubai Muscle Show 2024 is proudly supported by its incredible lineup of sponsors who share the same passion for fitness and excellence. Platinum Sponsors include Basix, MedX Pharmacy, Raw Nutrition, Life Pharmacy, New Rock Supplements and Taiwan Excellence. Joining the ranks as Gold Sponsor is Panatta, a leader in fitness equipment, and the show’s Bodybuilding Competition Sponsor is Optimum Nutrition, a trusted supplement brand for professional athletes and gym enthusiasts. Additionally, C5 serves as the Energy and Hydration Sponsor, and Bluewater as Sustainability Partner.

As the countdown to 25th October begins, the Dubai Muscle Show 2024 is all set to be a weekend that will ignite passion, push boundaries and leave lasting memories. For more information and to secure tickets, visit www.dubaimuscleshow.com.

About Dubai Muscle Show

The Dubai Muscle Show 2024 is the Middle East’s leading international fitness and bodybuilding show, drawing 38,000 fitness enthusiasts, hundreds of athletes and industry professionals from around the globe. Featuring world-class bodybuilding competitions, interactive fitness challenges, exclusive giveaways and the latest innovations from top global brands, it has become the ultimate hub for everything fitness. Attendees have the unique opportunity to meet and learn from iconic Mr. Olympia champions and fitness legends at the Dubai Muscle Talks Stage, gaining insights into elite training, nutrition and performance. Dubai Muscle Show is the ultimate destination where passion and strength come together for fitness enthusiasts. This year’s edition will take place from 25th to 27th October 2024 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City. www.dubaimuscleshow.com.

About ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP

Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), publicly listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) managed by Borsa Italiana SpA, is a leader in Italy for the organiSation of trade fairs. It is among the main operators at European level, with ownership/operation of the main exhibition centres in Rimini and Vicenza and has offices in Milan and Arezzo. IEG currently specialises in the organisation of events in five categories: Food & Beverage; Jewellery & Fashion; Tourism, Hospitality and Lifestyle; Wellness, Sport and Leisure; Green & Technology. In recent years, IEG has embarked on an important path of expansion abroad, including joint ventures with local organisers in key markets (e.g. United States, United Arab Emirates and China). In 2019, IEG totalled 48 organised or hosted trade fairs and 190 congress events. www.iegexpo.it