UAE, Dubai: The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has taken part in the 3rd edition of the World Police Summit 2024, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

During the event, the foundation took part in a session dedicated to Animal -assisted therapy, showcasing its extensive experience in supporting its target demographics and the effective strategies it employs.

HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of DFWAC, highlighted that the foundation’s participation in the event comes as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its visibility, broaden its network of partners, and collaborate with various organizations connected to humanitarian work.

“DFWAC is committed to reinforcing its strategic partnerships and sharing its valuable insights and methodologies for supporting women and children, safeguarding them against domestic violence and human trafficking.”

Al Mansouri emphasized that the foundation will spare no effort to foster family and children's welfare and promote initiatives aimed at enhancing mental and emotional well-being.

She highlighted that the Animal -assisted therapy program, the first of its kind at the national level, has proven effective in providing psychological support and alleviating stress and anxiety for individuals, especially children and women suffering from difficult circumstances.

During the event, Ghanima Al Bahri, Director of the Care and Rehabilitation Department, and Shaikha Al Awadi, psychological counsellor at the foundation, discussed the importance of the existing treatment programme and highlighted a number of inspiring success stories.

Al Bahri highlighted how crucial it is for everyone to pitch in and team up for humanitarian efforts, giving a shoutout to Dubai Police for their role in making this happen.

She stressed the need to grab onto opportunities in the community and join forces with the government entities to tackle humanitarian issues head-on. Al Bahri called on the private sector to step up and join forces, this is all about using studies, data, and technology like AI and the virtual world to guide our actions.

The event featured a session on " Animal -Assisted Therapy" initiative rolled out by the foundation back in November 2021. Collaborations with the Dubai Police, Al Marmoom Initiative, and PoshPaws, has seen significant positive changes with the cases that have been involved in the program.

During the session, the speakers explained that the program is considered a complementary treatment or an alternative to traditional psychological sessions. They shared how trained pets are brought in to help boost the social and psychological well-being of women and children, especially after they've been through traumas, illness, loss, violence, or abuse.