Dubai: The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has received a group of students from the University of Sharjah as part of its ongoing commitment to enhance joint cooperation with various academic and societal organizations.

This visit, supervised by Dr. Ayat Nashwan and Ms. Khadija Al Balushi, was aimed at acquainting students with the foundation's leading practices and advanced programs for combating domestic violence. The visit also aimed to broaden the educational scope for students and strengthen scientific and practical connections with premier academic institutions.

During the visit, students were provided with a comprehensive overview of the foundation’s operational strategies, tools, and methodologies, as well as approaches for addressing the challenges faced by individuals affected by domestic violence or human trafficking.

HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of DFWAC, highlighted that such visits significantly bolster the collaboration between universities and community institutions, emphasizing that DFWAC is committed to supporting students and researchers in the domain of domestic violence, offering vital counsel and guidance to augment their community service endeavors.

Al Mansouri further reaffirmed that DFWAC will spare no effort to broaden the scope of cooperation and strengthen its communication channels with various governmental, civil, and academic entities, especially those with specializations in sociology, domestic violence, and related disciplines.

“We look forward to playing a vital role in building a community equipped with skilled professionals through scientific exchange and collaboration in addressing domestic violence, ultimately reinforcing the protection and care for vulnerable groups in society,” she said.

During the visit, the UoS students closely familiarized themselves with the prominent services offered by DFWAC to its target groups. This included rehabilitation programs and psychological and social support for victims. They also had the opportunity to review the foundation's qualitative programs and initiatives, as well as its service offerings.

Furthermore, DFWAC officials provided a comprehensive explanation of the mechanisms for receiving and handling cases, detailing effective approaches for various situations. They also clarified the legal and social procedures undertaken to uphold the rights of victims and provide them with the necessary support.