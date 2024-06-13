United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Dubai Design Week, the Middle East’s leading design festival, is returning for its milestone 10th edition from 5-10 November 2024. Curated in strategic partnership with Dubai Design District (d3), a member of TECOM Group PJSC, and supported by Dubai Culture, the milestone edition will provide over 500 internationally acclaimed and emerging designers with a platform to showcase their design experience and thinking in the form of installations, exhibitions and overall experiential mediums.

The annual festival’s line-up of programming will highlight once again Dubai’s enduring commitment to design excellence. Taking place at its home in d3, a global creative ecosystem across design, fashion, architecture and art, the landmark 10th edition of Dubai Design Week will focus on designing for a sustainable future. This theme will be integrated across the week’s programme of activities in a range of disciplines, including architecture, product design and interiors.

“Collaborative creativity can design a brighter future for the world. This milestone 10th anniversary of Dubai Design Week will showcase the very best of global design, as is evident in the level of expertise and ingenuity on display as well as the calibre of conversations taking place this year,” said Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of Dubai Design District (d3) – part of TECOM Group.

“Dubai Design Week’s landmark edition will unite the design community to provide an international platform to promote regional creative talent, sustainable design, and innovation, reflecting Dubai Design District’s deep commitment to nurturing an enabling ecosystem for Dubai’s ever-growing creative and design community, in which our strategic partnership with Dubai Design Week is key. This year's festival will be a dynamic and inspiring experience for all who attend, with a diverse range of exhibitions and events that showcase the power of design to shape the world around us.”

Key Programming at Dubai Design Week includes:

Trade Show

At the heart of Dubai Design Week is Downtown Design (6-9 November), the Middle East's leading fair for contemporary and high-quality design, which will again take place at the Waterfront Terrace at d3. This year’s fair will be the most extensive to date with a line-up of leading international speakers, designers and brands taking part for the first time.

Installations

This year’s installation programme will feature a series of installations and pavilions open to practitioners from the Southwest Asia and North Africa (SWANA) region. The theme focuses on vernacular architecture and how it can inform regenerative design. In 2023, Dubai Design Week commissioned Emirati architect Abdalla Almulla, whose pavilion ‘Of Palm’ was one of the winners of the Monocle Design Awards.

Urban Commissions

Dubai Design Week’s annual competition invites designers and architects to develop outdoor furniture for public spaces. Titled 'Tawila,' this year's competition will examine the table as a facilitator of exchange, tradition, and communal experiences.

Exhibitions & Activations

Exhibitions and activations hosted by cultural organisations, educational institutions, and design-driven brands, among others, will showcase various design themes that spotlight talent as well as foster cultural discourse and knowledge-sharing.

Workshops

A programme of over 50 workshops and masterclasses designed to inspire and elevate skills across all design disciplines will cater to professionals and aspiring creatives of all ages, interests, and experience levels.

Marketplace

A consciously curated retail experience featuring designers, producers, and homegrown businesses from the region will feature a range of products including homeware, jewellery, fashion and lifestyle as well as food experiences, children’s activities and live performances.

Talks

The Forum at Downtown Design will host leading international and regional experts within the design industry to discuss the latest trends and innovations in regional and international design.

For more information about Dubai Design Week 2024, including details on the current open calls to participate, visit dubaidesignweek.ae.

About Dubai Design District (d3)

Dubai Design District (d3), a member of TECOM Group PJSC, is a global creative ecosystem dedicated to design, fashion, architecture and art. In line with Dubai’s position as the leading business destination for the region and beyond, d3 is an industry-pioneering concept that enables people and businesses to grow and co-create, whilst simultaneously providing a strong platform for creativity. Strategically located in the heart of Dubai, d3 is one of the city’s lifestyle and business district that challenges thousands of people to rethink the regular.

With state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to meet the needs of the industry and a business-friendly framework, the community offers creative talent the tools for collaboration and growth, further reinforcing Dubai’s status as a UNESCO Creative City of Design.

d3 is a cutting-edge retail district offering a variety of multi-brand boutiques, fashion brands, art galleries and showrooms. In addition, d3 is home to leading companies and talent including architects, interior designers, photography studios, product and fashion designers.

Some of the region’s most popular events take place in d3 and attract international artists and audiences to cultural and fashion exhibitions and gatherings such as Dubai Design Week, Arab Fashion Week and Sole DXB. The district also regularly hosts a roster of industry talks, workshops and educational programming, accessible to people of all ages.

d3 is home to TECOM Group PJSC’s business incubator – in5 – that aims to support the fashion and design industries by offering students and entrepreneurs the opportunity to transform their ideas into successful commercial ventures. This ecosystem is further supported by the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI), the region’s only university exclusively dedicated to design and innovation, which offers a curriculum crafted with the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and The New School’s Parsons School of Design.

The district also features the city’s first canal side recreational development, The Block. The open-air destination offers a range of different outdoor and leisure areas including a basketball and volleyball court, a skate park, outdoor gym and climbing wall.

For more information, please visit: www.dubaidesigndistrict.com/

About Dubai Culture & Arts Authority

On 8th March 2008, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched Dubai Culture & Arts Authority to be the custodian of Dubai’s cultural and creative sector and help define it at the local and global levels, enabling and developing these sectors to consolidate the emirate’s position as an active global centre for creativity.

Under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, the Authority is committed to enriching Dubai’s cultural scene based on the UAE’s heritage, and is building bridges of constructive dialogue between various cultures to enhance Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

The Authority is committed to preserving and celebrating Dubai’s history and highlighting its contemporary cultural and creative fabric through practicing its role as a cultural and creative sector Regulator, Planner, Enabler and Operator through a series of mega cultural initiatives, events and projects, and the various cultural and heritage assets under its remit, including the management of 6 historical destinations, 6 museums, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children and 8 Dubai Public Libraries.

Dubai Culture is developing regulatory frameworks for Dubai’s cultural and creative sectors based on the priorities of its strategic roadmap 2020 – 2025 and the enablers that seek to support talents and stimulate active participation from society members. The aim is to create an ecosystem that stimulates creative industries and reinforces Dubai’s position as a global cultural destination, and its cultural responsibility of safeguarding Dubai’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage.

For more information, please visit: www.dubaiculture.gov.ae