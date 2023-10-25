Hosted under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the forum is taking place under the theme 'Shifting Economic Power: Dubai and the Future of Global Trade.'

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: "We are truly honoured to welcome these internationally respected thought leaders as part of our 'Future Theatre' programme. Their participation positions the Dubai Business Forum as one of the leading global business events that will inspire industry leaders and policymakers from around the world to not only discuss highly relevant themes, but also play an active role in shaping the future of global business.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has announced the newest additions to its impressive lineup of international speakers for the forthcoming Dubai Business Forum, which will be hosted under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at Madinat Jumeirah from 1-2 November 2023.

Held under the theme ‘Shifting Economic Power: Dubai and the Future of Global Trade’, the forum will bring together some of the world's most prominent voices in business, economics, policy making, and international affairs to discuss global trade and investments while exploring solutions that can expand and strengthen international corporation and drive economic growth worldwide.

Hundreds of global changemakers, business leaders, industry experts, investors, and economists will participate in two days of high-level plenary sessions and keynote addresses at the 'Future Theatre,' a key element of Dubai Business Forum that creates a curated platform to engage in meaningful conversations with internationally renowned speakers. Delegates and speakers will bring new perspectives and share insights as they discuss the transformational power of diverse industries and economies to shape global development, diversification, and sustainable growth.

The newly revealed names include Dr. Patrick Noack, Executive Director of Future, Foresight, and Imagination at Dubai Future Foundation; Chris Anderson, former CEO and Co-founder of 3D Robotics; David Hanson, CEO of Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics and creator of Sophia the Robot; Prof. Henrik Von Scheel, originator of the 4th Industrial Revolution; Eric Aguilar; Co-founder and CEO of Omnitron Sensors; Greg Lindsay, Senior Fellow at NewCities; and Tariq Fancy, Former Global CIO for Sustainable Investing at BlackRock.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are truly honoured to welcome these internationally respected thought leaders as part of our 'Future Theatre' programme. Our speakers represent the world’s most powerful voices in trade, global affairs, advanced technology, the digital economy, and more. Their participation positions the Dubai Business Forum as one of the leading global business events that will inspire industry leaders and policymakers from around the world to not only discuss highly relevant themes, but also play an active role in shaping the future of global business.”

The Future Theatre agenda features headlining keynote sessions examining a thoughtful mix of six thematic pillars. Participants will take a deep dive into the Future of Industries, Future of Cities, Future of Investments, Future of AI, Future of Economies, and Future of Robotics. The insightful experiential sessions will tackle the future trends set to catalyse growth in economies, industries, businesses, and societies.

The announcement of the new batch of speakers follows Dubai Chambers’ recent unveiling of The Deals Hub, a new impact-driven platform that enables global business leaders and investors to share details of major business initiatives, partnerships, and investments. The Deals Hub creates a dedicated space for dealmaking, with signings witnessed by senior government officials, prominent figures from the public and private sectors, and representatives from the global media.

The inaugural edition of the Dubai Business Forum builds on the success of Dubai Chambers’ series of ‘Global Business Forum’ events and is set to play a key role in contributing to the ambitious targets outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which seeks to double the size of the emirate’s economy over the coming decade.

The Dubai Business Forum takes place at Madinat Jumeirah from 1-2 November 2023.

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers. For more information, please visit us on www.dubaichambers.com

