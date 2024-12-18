Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has successfully organised recently six legal workshops both in-person and online to enhance the ability of companies operating in the emirate to comply with key laws and regulations governing various business sectors.

The six workshops attracted more than 283 participants from the private sector, who gained valuable insights on topics including legal requirements for cybersecurity; the licensing and regulation of virtual assets; UAE Labour Law; intellectual property (IP) and artificial intelligence (AI); updates to Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) regulations; and corporate governance.

The first workshop was organised in partnership with United Trademark and Patent Services and explored the intersection of artificial intelligence and intellectual property, with a focus on the ownership and protection of AI-generated creations. The second webinar, organised in collaboration with KPMG Lower Gulf, addressed the latest SCA regulations relating to internal controls, corporate governance, and risk management for public joint-stock companies in the UAE.

Hosted in cooperation with Kreston ME Consulting and Galadari Advocates & Legal Consultants, the third workshop discussed the regulatory cybersecurity requirements and legal implications of non-compliance, providing businesses with strategies to align with the Dubai Cybersecurity Strategy. The fourth session, which was held in partnership with Governance Dynamics and Watson Farley & Williams (Middle East), focused on corporate governance, risk, and compliance, highlighting their integration for enhanced business resilience and ethical conduct.

The fifth workshop was held in collaboration with Fragomen UAE and Gateley UK (DMCC Branch) and delved into UAE employment law, covering visa requirements, recruitment, and essential employment aspects. The sixth webinar was held in partnership with legal firm Afridi & Angell and examined the licensing and regulation of virtual asset businesses in Dubai, with a focus on the role of the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority and best practices in compliance.

The workshops were arranged as part of Dubai Chambers' commitment to fostering a thriving business environment. By offering valuable expertise and effective tools to navigate legal complexities, Dubai Chambers aims to enhance the competitiveness of companies, support their growth, and promote the adoption of best practices.

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai's vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers.

