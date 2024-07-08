Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers recently organised four legal workshops to enhance the local business community’s compliance with laws governing a range of key sectors. The sessions were attended by a total of 340 participants from the private sector.

The interactive workshops came as part of Dubai Chambers’ ongoing drive to raise awareness on the latest legislative developments impacting all sectors of the business community. The events aim to enhance the competitiveness of companies operating in Dubai and support sustainable business growth in the emirate by ensuring compliance with laws and regulations and the adoption of best practices.

The first workshop was held virtually in cooperation with Clout Legal Consultancy and examined critical aspects of managing import and export operations with local traders and dealers. The workshop aimed to provide participants with a better understanding of effective risk management strategies to minimise the risk of unpaid debt, together with compliance requirements relating to imports and exports, payment security, tax implications, and dispute resolution and recovery. The session also featured a case study highlighting the regulatory and legal environments in various different countries.

The second online workshop explored the licensing and regulation of virtual asset businesses and was conducted in partnership with Afridi & Angell. The session examined the local virtual assets landscape and the key factors driving the growth of cryptocurrency transactions in the UAE. Participants also learned more about the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority’s role as a regulator and discussed industry best practices.

The third workshop, which was held in collaboration with Watson Farley & Williams and FTI Consulting, examined a range of topics surrounding corporate governance and compliance, from both legal and practical perspectives. Participants gained a better understanding of the local and regional legal landscapes through real-world case studies and discussed the latest trends, auditing mechanisms, and compliance verification.

The fourth workshop was an Arabic language webinar held in partnership with Eman Al-Rifai Advocates and Legal Consultants, which shed light on the rules and regulations relating to UAE Labor Law. The session focused on various types of employment contracts, the legalities surrounding the termination of employment contracts, and the legal rules and principles governing relations between workers and employers.

