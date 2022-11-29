Dubai, UAE: Dubai Airports joined the nationwide celebrations of the 51st UAE National Day by hosting a celebration of Emirati history and culture for hundreds of employees from across Dubai’s diverse aviation community at Dubai International’s (DXB) Terminal 3.

The event brought together employees and partners from across all segments of the airport community including airlines, control authorities, and commercial and service partners, to join His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group to celebrate the National Day and recognise employees for their dedication and service excellence throughout a remarkable year.

Welcoming guests to the event, His Excellency Jamal Al Hai, Deputy CEO of Dubai Airports, said “Today is a day of great celebration at Dubai Airports as we mark UAE National Day. We give thanks to all those who have gone before us in making this Nation what it is today, and to our Leadership whose wisdom and guidance make the country a happy, safe, and prosperous place to live. We look to the future with excitement and optimism. Long live the UAE.”

The event hosted a series of activities, games and interactive exhibits designed to showcase and celebrate the UAE’s rich history and culture – embracing the core values of the nation, while inspiring the airport community to look forward to the tremendous potential and bright future of the aviation sector of the country.

Activities included a falconry show, booths featuring traditional perfumery oil making and other local crafts, games, complimentary treats with Emirati-infused cuisine, and live music. The Dubai Police band also presented an impressive performance to mark the occasion.

The event featured a video presentation created by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) showcasing innovative new technologies being developed in the UAE that will transform the future of space and positively impact the Dubai aviation sector, while promoting the strategic partnership between the UAE and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA.

The Dubai Airports Youth Council hosted a special youth circle at the event to engage young people from across the airport community. The Council engaged in a discussion on Sustainability in the Aviation industry and potential opportunities to enhance the capabilities and skills of young talent from across the aviation sector and empowering them to be the leaders of the future.

As part of the celebrations, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed was presented with a special painting by Aladdin Abdeen, a Dubai-based artist.

