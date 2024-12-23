Not-to-be-missed opening night of the highly anticipated 12th edition will be headlined by show-stopping performances by Saint Levant and Naïka on 3 January, set against a backdrop of breathtaking attractions and thrilling activations

Plus, explore a world of exclusive experiences with over 50 brand-new retail vendors, 25 fresh dining concepts including new-to-Dubai eateries, latest beauty trends from global powerhouses, live entertainment every single day, and exciting activations

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai’s perfect weather for the season has come alive with even more spectacular citywide celebrations as the iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) brings non-stop, day-in-day-out, fun-filled moments, for everyone, every day, in every corner of the emirate until 12 January 2025. Marking its highly anticipated return for this year’s 30th anniversary edition of DSF is the city’s most-loved festival favourite e& MOTB with its stunning 12th season. The flagship alternative shopping and entertainment destination brings vibrant energy to the heart of Dubai Design District (d3) from 3 to 12 January 2025 in partnership with e&, AW Rostamani Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Emarat, talabat & Zeekr. Free to enter for all, this outdoor event combines the latest urban trends with unique street culture across shopping, dining, and live entertainment in an inspiring neo-vintage-themed atmosphere - making it the ultimate hangout spot for everyone in the city. Visitors can shop at vintage, designer and homegrown stores, enjoy live performances and indulge in on-trend flavours this season.

Kicking off the event in style is a jam-packed opening weekend of unmissable entertainment, endless shopping treasures, and exquisite dining concepts. Headlining the show-stopping entertainment of the season will be an electrifying free open-air concert on 3 January 2025 featuring two of the top trending Gen Z global artists Saint Levant and Naïka. Known for their vibrant energy and captivating performances, these international stars promise an unforgettable night under the stars.

With free entrance and free parking, visitors can immerse themselves in an unparalleled mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment in a vibrant outdoor setting. This year’s edition promises a foodie experience like never before, featuring over 25 brand-new F&B vendors, including talabat’s exclusively curated dining experiences, alongside mouthwatering options from Homer Lobster, Dave’s Hot Chicken, and more. Shoppers can explore over 50 cool new retail vendors, showcasing a unique blend of local and international brands - including homegrown favourites like Cider and The Gold Gods, who are making their debut at the market. Plus, visitors can step into a world of glamour at the exclusive Beauty Bloc, where the latest beauty trends and must-have products take centre stage with iconic brands like Benefit Cosmetics, Drunk Elephant, and Huda Beauty. For entertainment, the Gen Z Zone brings an interactive twist, with attractions like the Smash Room Truck for stress relief and Wild Paint for creative fun, ensuring non-stop excitement.

Visitors can navigate through the endless excitement of this year’s festival through the all-new digital DSF Map - an interactive online guide to explore all of the season’s iconic and only-in-Dubai experiences, festival favourites, ever-popular signature events, and brand-new additions waiting to be discovered across the city.

Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Partners Dubai Islamic Bank and VISA, and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

This year, Dubai proudly celebrates the 30th anniversary of its iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) from 6 December 2024 to 12 January 2025. The monumental 30th edition of DSF is the city’s most incredible, most memorable, and out-of-this-world celebration, with an action-packed calendar of 38 wonder-filled days brimming with non-stop, day-in-day-out moments for everyone, every day, in every corner of the city. This year's not-to-be-missed season of DSF pays an epic tribute to three decades of welcoming the world to celebrate everything that makes Dubai extraordinary. DSF’s eagerly anticipated experiences bring together the very best that the city has to offer, including A-list stars, unique-to-Dubai attractions, exceptional hospitality, a thriving gastronomy scene, ever-popular outdoor pop-up community experiences, the biggest-ever shopping deals, and incredible chances to win life-changing prizes. Plus, some of the world’s most spectacular New Year’s Eve celebrations, as well as joyful festive experiences and free enchanting immersive displays of lights, fireworks, drones, and pyrotechnics, promise endless excitement for everyone - all set against the backdrop of the city’s perfect weather for the season.

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.