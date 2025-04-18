Abu Dhabi, UAE: In a united effort to address climate change and promote resilient urban development, Abu Dhabi University (ADU), in partnership with the German Embassy in the UAE, successfully hosted a high-level Climate Talk titled “Sustainable, Smart & Healthy: Building the Cities of the Future.” Held at ADU’s Abu Dhabi campus on April 9, the conference brought together influential voices from government, academia, and industry to explore transformative ideas in urban sustainability and public health.

The event featured a series of dynamic panel discussions, interactive workshops, and inspiring keynote speeches from leading experts in sustainability and smart city development. The sessions focused on integrating smart technologies into urban planning, improving energy efficiency, and building resilient, health-conscious communities. Attendees also explored cutting-edge innovations aimed at reducing carbon footprints and enhancing the quality of life in urban settings.

“Healthy cities are the cornerstone of a sustainable future. At Abu Dhabi University, we recognize the crucial intersection between environmental health, innovation, and well-being,” said Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University. “This event reinforces our commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue and innovation in sustainable development, aligning with the UAE’s broader vision for a greener, smarter, and healthier future. We are honored to collaborate with international leaders, like Germany, to exchange knowledge and accelerate the transition to more sustainable communities, here in the UAE and globally.”

Dr. Sofyan Maghaydah, Acting Dean of the College of Health Sciences at Abu Dhabi University, added, “Cities designed with environmental sustainability and public health in mind are fundamental to our collective future. At Abu Dhabi University’s College of Health Sciences, we're committed to exploring solutions that integrate smart technologies with sustainable practices to improve health outcomes, resilience, and quality of life. Through such events, we aim to foster dialogue, collaboration, and innovation, ensuring our cities not only adapt to climate challenges but thrive sustainably for generations to come.”

Alexander Schönfelder, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the UAE, shared his perspective, stating, “Cities are not only at the forefront of the climate challenge but also hold the key to solving it. As hubs of innovation and collaboration, cities can lead the way toward a more sustainable future. Germany’s cities, such as the green roofs of Berlin and the car-free zones of Freiburg, provide valuable lessons in sustainable urban practices. We extend our gratitude to Abu Dhabi University for hosting this important event and fostering dialogue to create healthier, more sustainable communities.”

The conference featured contributions from experts at ADU’s College of Health Sciences, the Department of Environmental and Public Health, and key organizations such as the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI), the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Siemens, SAP, Cambridge University, and Tadweer. Together, they explored scalable solutions for developing environmentally responsible and technologically advanced cities that prioritize health and sustainability.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,700 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, ADU ranks 191 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and 172nd globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 89th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2024 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in 501 globally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).