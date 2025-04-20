Muscat – Liva Insurance made its mark at the 8th Annual Conference of the Omani Society for Human Resource Management (OSHRM), held from April 14 to 16 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. On April 16, CEO Hanaa Al Hinai took the spotlight, joining a dynamic panel discussion on “The Inclusion Revolution: Powered by Technology,” where she brought the Company’s bold vision for a more inclusive and tech-driven future.

Themed “Leadership in Open Space,” this year’s conference sought to redefine leadership and human capital development in Oman, reflecting OSHRM’s vision for the future of work. The event featured a distinguished roster of Omani and international speakers and experts, who offered insights into sustainability economics, psychological safety, organizational culture transformation, HR technology, diversity and inclusion, and leadership development in the private sector.

During her panel session, Hanaa Al Hinai addressed how technology can act as a catalyst for inclusion across workplaces, enabling organizations to break down barriers and build more equitable, innovative, and future-ready environments.

Speaking on the occasion, she remarked: "Inclusion is something that has to be built into the way we think, the way we work, and the way we lead every single day. Technology has given us incredible tools to help make that possible. Whether it’s using AI to uncover hidden talent, or digital platforms that make learning and development accessible to everyone, tech allows us to break down barriers that might have seemed impossible before.

“But at this current conjuncture, we have to accept that it’s not just about the tools but rather about the intention behind them. At Liva Insurance, we believe that true inclusion is about making sure every voice is heard and every person has the chance to thrive. Embracing technology is how we stay resilient, how we grow sustainably, and how we build a future that genuinely works for everyone.”

Hanaa also highlighted Liva Insurance’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and continuous development, aligning closely with Oman’s broader national goals and Vision 2040.

OSHRM’s 8th Annual Conference provided a critical platform for leaders across industries to explore new models of leadership amidst rapidly evolving labour markets influenced by customer expectations, global economic shifts, and technological disruption. The conference also featured a dynamic international exhibition showcasing the latest in HR technologies, solutions, and services, offering attendees ample opportunities for networking, partnership building, and knowledge exchange.

Liva Insurance’s participation in this significant event reinforces its role as a forward-thinking organization, championing diversity, inclusion, and technology-driven growth in Oman’s evolving corporate landscape.

About Liva Insurance:

Established in 2023 through the integration of Al Ahlia Insurance and National Life & General Insurance Company (NLGIC), Liva Insurance is the region’s leading multi-line insurance company that provides Motor, Home, Travel, Health, Life and various business insurances serving the GCC region for over 80 years.

Liva Insurance is redefining insurance for today’s realities, combining local knowledge, passion and presence with global expertise to go beyond premiums, products and policies, providing smart, quick and reliable solutions.