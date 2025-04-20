The fifty-third Session of the Permanent Finance Committee preparatory to the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers was held on Sunday, 20 April 2025, at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and will last for three days.

H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), addressed the opening session expressing his thanks to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the High patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, for the continued support and valuable assistance provided by the Kingdom to the Organization. He also thanked the Republic of Cameroon for its presidency of the previous session and extended his warmest congratulations to the Republic of Turkiye, which will assume the presidency of the next session.

The Secretary-General indicated that this Session would discuss a busy draft agenda, covering the budget of the Secretariat and subsidiary organs for the fiscal year 2026 and the proposed strategy for raising contributions, among a number of other important items.

H.E. Mr. Hissein Taha added that the Organization has taken major initiatives to address the challenges of the humanitarian crises in Gaza, Sudan, and Afghanistan, as well as other initiatives in the fields of strengthening economic and scientific cooperation and cultural and social work. He pointed out that these efforts would not have been possible without the good resource management facilitated by this esteemed Committee, expressing his appreciation to the Member States for their support provided to the Organization.

The Member States will submit the outcome of the meeting of the Permanent Finance Committee to the fifty-first Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers, to be held in Istanbul, Republic of Turkiye, in June 2025, for final approval.