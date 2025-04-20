Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC) has organized an awareness dialogue session under the slogan "A Healthy Start for a Promising Future," in cooperation with the Emirates Health Services (EHS), aimed at educating businesswomen and other women about the importance of following a healthy and balanced lifestyle, and promoting awareness of the impact of physical and psychological health on the quality of life and family stability.

The session, held at Al Safia Majlis - Ajman, was attended by Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Chairwoman of AJBWC, a group of women, members of AJBWC, and employees from both government agencies and the private sector.

Dr. Khalifa welcomed the attendees, emphasizing that the dialogue session is part of AJBWC's efforts to actively participate in the national initiative "Year of Society," which reflects the vision of the wise leadership in building a healthy, cohesive, and prosperous society.

She pointed out that AJBWC attaches great importance to promoting health awareness among women and businesswomen, in line with its strategic objectives that align with Ajman Vision 2030. Good health, she explained, is a key pillar for achieving a balance between professional and personal life, and a major motivator for success and sustainability in projects and work.

Dr. Khalifa further explained that AJBWC aims, through the "Live it Healthy" program, to organize a series of awareness sessions and health-focused workshops. She noted that the "A Healthy Start for a Promising Future" dialogue session is one of the highlights of this pioneering program.

She added, "The 'Live it Healthy' program is one of the community initiatives aimed at raising women's health awareness and improving their lifestyle. It provides various opportunities for participation in dedicated health activities, including medical examinations, nutrition and fitness programs, and educational awareness sessions, all implemented under the supervision of experts and specialists from health and sports authorities. The program targets female employees in government agencies, businesswomen, and housewives to improve public health and achieve physical and psychological balance, which supports AJBWC's role in empowering women and enhancing their quality of life both professionally and personally."

Dr. Lujain Abdulkarim, Family Medicine Specialist, Rasha Ali Al Suwaidi, Dietitian, and Fatima Mohammed Al Sajwani, Clinical Psychologist, delivered a series of lectures focused on promoting awareness of reproductive and newborn health, highlighting the health challenges mothers face, and offering best practices and medical advice.

At the end of the dialogue session, Dr. Khalifa honored the speakers and reaffirmed that AJBWC constantly seeks to enhance its societal role and ensure the success of qualitative initiatives with an "economic, social, health, and psychological" return.