“AI Innovations: Future Foresight for Empowering Public Institutions and Enhancing Educational Quality” as Part of AI Week

Dubai – As part of Dubai AI Week, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai is launching the 8th edition of the International Conference on Quality in Education (ICEQ) under the full title: “AI Innovations: Future Foresight for Empowering Public Institutions and Enhancing Educational Quality.” The conference will be held from April 22 to 24, 2025. The first day of the event will take place at Grand Hyatt Dubai, while the second and third days will be held at the GDRFA headquarters in Al Jafiliya.

Attracting wide interest from researchers, experts, and students, the conference focuses on AI innovations and their positive impact on empowering government institutions and improving the quality of education. It also aims to explore future transformations in AI and its role in public service development and education, with an emphasis on cutting-edge technologies that enhance institutional efficiency and drive smart learning.

So far, the conference’s scientific committee has received over 200 research papers from both local and international researchers, including university students. The submission phase has now closed, and the conference agenda has been finalized, including discussion topics and selected papers. More than 500 participants are expected to attend, including AI leaders, education researchers, professionals, and students eager to present specialized research or participate in discussions and workshops.

The conference will feature specialized workshops, research presentations, and panel discussions with distinguished speakers from government and academic institutions. It is proudly sponsored by Dell and Emaratech, and will also include participation from leading global organizations such as Microsoft and Google. The sessions will focus on key themes, including ways to improve the quality of education through artificial intelligence technologies and strengthen the role of public institutions through modern tech-driven solutions.

Among the highlights is the first keynote presentation, titled “How Major Universities are Building Their AI Capabilities – A Case Study in Collaboration with Dell,” which will explore how academic institutions can harness AI tools to build digital-first curricula and infrastructure.

The first panel discussion, “Using AI Smartly in Education,” will examine strategies for leveraging AI in education to create interactive, AI-enhanced teaching tools and elevate learning outcomes.

The second keynote presentation, “Independent Government Services Powered by Generative AI,” will showcase how generative AI is being integrated into government services to boost operational efficiency and accelerate digital transformation.

The third keynote, “AI Innovations on Google Cloud: Enabling Government and Education,” will highlight the latest AI advancements on Google Cloud and their role in supporting government and academic sectors.

Meanwhile, the second panel discussion, “AI for Empowering Public Institutions,” will delve into how AI technologies can be strategically deployed to improve institutional performance and foster innovation in public service delivery.

Several tech companies will also showcase their latest AI-driven innovations, offering attendees hands-on exposure to emerging technologies and practical applications. The conference will also feature student participation from various universities, with over 40 AI projects submitted so far. Submissions remain open until the end of March, giving more students a chance to participate through the official conference platform.

This conference underscores the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai’s commitment to advancing research and development in science and technology, promoting innovation in government services, and contributing to improved quality of life and education. It also reaffirms Dubai’s position as a global hub for digital economy and technological innovation.